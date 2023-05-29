IPL 2023 Final: Chennai Super Kings wins toss, opt to bowl first against Gujarat Titans

IANS

Ahmedabad, May 29

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) won the toss and opted to bowl first against Gujarat Titans (GT) in the rescheduled final of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, here on Monday.

Rain played spoilsport on Sunday as the highly-anticipated IPL 2023 final was moved to the reserve day on Monday, with both teams now looking to win that coveted trophy.

The MS Dhoni-led CSK, who were the first team to reach the final, didn't make any change in their playing XI for this all-important game.

"We'll bowl first with the rain forecast being around. Yesterday we were in the dressing room. As a cricketer, you always want to play. It was the crowd that suffered the most. Hopefully, we can entertain them," said Dhoni at the toss.

"Pitch has been under covers for a long time, but throughout the tournament, the pitch has behaved well over here. Quite happy it will be a 20-over game we'll be playing. Serves justice to the tournament like this. Same team," he added.

On the other hand, defending champions Gujarat Titans also stuck to the same playing XI for the summit clash.

"Would've bowled first as well, but my heart wanted to bat so I don't mind losing the toss. We spoke that it is something out of our control (weather). Whichever team plays better will have their hands on the trophy," said Titans skipper Hardik Pandya.

"I like keeping the boys cool, and they repay me. It's a flat track. Same team," he added.

Playing XIs:

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami Substitutes: Josh Little, Odean Smith, K.S. Bharat, Shivam Mavi, R. Sai Kishore

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(wk/c), Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana Substitutes: Shivam Dube, Mitch Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Akash Singh.

#Cricket #Gujarat #IPL #Narendra Modi