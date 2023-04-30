 IPL 2023: Game was not lost due to inexperience of Indian batters, says DC all-rounder Mitchell Marsh : The Tribune India

IPL 2023: Game was not lost due to inexperience of Indian batters, says DC all-rounder Mitchell Marsh

Says 198-run target set by Sunrisers Hyderabad was ‘far too many’ in the end

IPL 2023: Game was not lost due to inexperience of Indian batters, says DC all-rounder Mitchell Marsh

Delhi capitals bowler Mitchell Marsh celebrates the wicket of Sunrisers Hyderabad batter Rahul Tripathi during IPL 2023 cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals, in New Delhi on April 29, 2023. PTI



PTI

New Delhi, April 30

Delhi Capitals all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has defended his side’s Indian batters after they failed to resurrect the run chase against Sunrisers Hyderabad, saying the game was not lost due to their inexperience and the 198-run target was “far too many” in the end.

In a sensational all-round effort, Marsh scalped four wickets and then struck a breezy 39-ball 63 but once he was dismissed DC imploded with the inexperienced Indian players failing to score the required runs as they lost by nine runs.

“We got a lot of belief in all of our players. There’s some inexperienced players in our lineup, but you got to have faith, you got to throw those guys in there and I don’t think the game was lost there tonight.

“There were certain areas of our game where we lost the game. That certainly wasn’t one of them,” Marsh said at the post-match press conference.

“If you look back at our season, we can’t blame anyone but we’ve lost a couple of really close games. It’s extremely hard to win games in IPL. And unfortunately, we’ve been on the wrong side of a couple of really close ones.

“But there are a few positives coming out tonight. But ultimately, I think chasing 195 was probably far too many on that wicket.”

Abhishek Sharma (67) and Heinrich Klaasen (53) set up the win for SRH with explosive knocks.

“I think his (Klaasen) innings certainly was a game changing innings, to be able to go out there on that wicket and start the way he did and take the game on to the fence. He’s been in very good form for Hyderabad. So fair play to him,” said the Player of the match.

“Ultimately, I still think that wasn’t a 195 wicket so we’ll have to assess a few areas of that.”

Harry will be one of the biggest names in world cricket: Badani

While Abhishek and Klaasen looked in good nick, rest of the SRH top and middle order including Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi and Harry Brook continued to disappoint.

“It’s a question of momentum, it’s about getting back in touch. I’m a firm believer that it’s a question of one knock in the middle then it falls back into the picture,” SRH batting coach Hemang Badani said during the press conference.

“I genuinely believe Harry will be one of the biggest names in world cricket.”

SRH opener Mayank hasn’t been consistent, having scored two 40 plus scores in his last eight innings.

“Mayank has been there for many years. He’s led Punjab. Somebody of his stature, he just needs a bit of nudging here and there, fine tuning and it’s a question of time. He’s not out of touch, he’s a serious player.”

Overall Badani was satisfied with the batting effort of his team.

“I liked the intent we had. I think probably just for the second time in the entire season we’ve got about 60 on the board in the powerplay.

“I’m pretty pleased with the target that we put on the board. If you look at other teams as well if a team posts a good target, not all of their five batters score runs. It’s always two or three batters standing up.”

DC were on course for a win with Marsh and Phil Salt (59) going great guns at one stage and Badani said SRH changed their bowling plan during the timeout break.

“I’d be lying if I said we weren’t pensive. We were worried seeing them put runs and batting at a canter.

“But when we had the timeout break, the message that was given to the bowlers that a lot of DC batters were playing on the backfoot and we were giving them pace and the length was slightly shorter. We tried passing on to the guys to bowl slower ones and spin the ball.

“When you are able to break a partnership then the floodgates open and that was one of those things that happened today.”

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

After tough childhood, twins from Punjab train together at OTA — one bags Sword of Honour, other to become officer soon

2
Ludhiana

7 AAP leaders arrested on extortion charge

3
Trending

Keep ‘encounter’ to the field: Punjab police’s terse reply to Lucknow Super Giants tweet after Kings lose IPL tie

4
Ludhiana

11 dead due to gas leak in Giaspura area of Ludhiana, 4 undergoing treatment

5
Nation

Twitter blocks ANI, NDTV official handles

6
Trending

Narendra Modi among world leaders in AI-generated 'rockstar' pictures for 'World Leadership Music Concert'

7
Haryana

High levels of nickel, benzene found in air near Panipat thermal station

8
Chandigarh

Chandigarh’s Raghav secures AIR 20 in JEE (Main), tops tricity

9
Punjab

Rs 196 cr for infra at Patiala medical college

10
Nation

Climate change alters rain pattern across country

Don't Miss

View All
Galwan braveheart’s wife commissioned into army, posted to Ladakh
Nation

Galwan braveheart's wife commissioned into Indian Army, posted to Ladakh

Time to cleanse Punjab
Comment NOUS INDICA

Time to cleanse Punjab

Below normal temperature in Punjab, Haryana in May
Delhi

Below normal temperature in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi in May

Bizarre ‘start up’ operating from Bihar to train jobless youths on how to break ATMs in 15 minutes unearthed by UP Police
Trending

Bizarre ‘start up’ operating from Bihar to train jobless youths on how to break ATMs in 15 minutes unearthed by UP Police

Punjab govt declares public holiday on May 1 to mark Labour Day
Punjab

Punjab govt declares public holiday on May 1 to mark Labour Day

Badal's demise: Chandigarh administration declares public holiday on Thursday
Chandigarh

Badal's demise: Chandigarh administration declares public holiday on Thursday

Punjab govt declares holiday on April 27; people queue up to pay last respects to Parkash Singh Badal
Punjab

Punjab govt declares holiday on April 27; people queue up to pay last respects to Parkash Singh Badal

14,000 vacant posts of primary school teacher belie govt claims
Schools

14,000 vacant posts of primary school teacher belie Punjab Govt claims

Top News

6 killed due to gas leak from factory in Giaspura area of Ludhiana

11 dead due to gas leak in Giaspura area of Ludhiana, 4 undergoing treatment

The area has been sealed while a fire brigade and an ambulan...

PM Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ creates history with 100th episode today, live broadcast at UN headquarters

Mann ki Baat spiritual journey for me, allowed me to connect with people: PM Modi in 100th episode

The prime minister said the programme is a reflection of the...

FIR against Union Minister Gajendra Shekhawat over ‘Ravana’ remarks against Rajasthan CM Gehlot

FIR against Union Minister Gajendra Shekhawat over ‘Ravana’ remarks against Rajasthan CM Gehlot

The FIR was registered on Saturday based on a complaint file...

Dantewada blast: Police release photo of IED blast mastermind

Dantewada blast: Police release photo of IED blast mastermind

The mastermind has been identified as Jagdish

SEBI seeks 6 more months from SC to complete probe

SEBI seeks 6 more months from SC to complete probe

CJI Bench had ordered probe within 2 months


Cities

View All

80% procured wheat lying in grain markets

80% procured wheat lying in grain markets

Kunal Manhas tops Amritsar dist with 99.98 percentile

VB yet to get assessment reports of ex-minister Soni’s properties

12 illegal constructions razed

75K litres of lahan seized in Tarn Taran

Bathinda jail warder provided cellphones to inmates, arrested

Bathinda jail warder provided cellphones to inmates, arrested

Chandigarh’s Raghav secures AIR 20 in JEE (Main), tops tricity

Chandigarh’s Raghav secures AIR 20 in JEE (Main), tops tricity

SHO of Panchkula women’s unit killed in Maharashtra accident

Rain likely for next five days in Chandigarh

‘Will go again, finish my speech at Oscars’: Guneet Monga

Rent defaulters in Chandigarh to face music

Examine records of expenditure , L-G tells officials

Examine records of expenditure , L-G tells officials

Court extends Sisodia's judicial custody till May 8

Delhi: 22-year-old stabbed to death for refusing cigarette

Woman killed, two children injured in Delhi house fire

JEE (Main): Siddharth tops dist with AIR 307

JEE (Main): Siddharth tops dist with AIR 307

Kapurthala procures 3.26 LMT wheat, breaks previous record

As campaigning picks up, bevy of leaders floods dist

Man stalks, harasses principal’s wife, held

Govt teacher held under POCSO Act

6 killed due to gas leak from factory in Giaspura area of Ludhiana

11 dead due to gas leak in Giaspura area of Ludhiana, 4 undergoing treatment

Shastri Hall not ready to hold badminton meets: Ex-shuttlers

JEE (Main): 30 from district score over 99 percentile

City has most accessible public transport

Remain cautious about entry of ‘anti-social’ elements, managers of religious places told

New PRTC bus stand to be made functional soon in Patiala: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

New PRTC bus stand to be made functional soon in Patiala: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Thapar students showcase Punjab’s cultural heritage in Patiala

45 papers presented at Law University seminar in Patiala

38 students get course completion certificates

Students educated on disaster management