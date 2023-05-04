 IPL 2023: Inconsistent Rajasthan Royals to challenge Gujarat Titans for top spot : The Tribune India

IPL 2023: Inconsistent Rajasthan Royals to challenge Gujarat Titans for top spot

Gujarat Titans are perched atop points table with 12 points, while the Royals are on 4th spot with 10 points

IPL 2023: Inconsistent Rajasthan Royals to challenge Gujarat Titans for top spot

Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson during a practice session ahead of the IPL T20 cricket match against Gujarat Titans, in Jaipur on May 3, 2023. PTI



PTI

Jaipur, May 4

Gujarat Titans will be eager to move on from their underwhelming batting display when they take on an inconsistent Rajasthan Royals, which will challenge the Hardik Pandya-led side for the top spot, in the Indian Premier League here on Friday.

Both teams are coming off losses and will look to get back to winning ways.

Gujarat Titans are perched atop the points table with 12 points despite their five-run loss to wooden spooners Delhi Capitals, while the Royals are on the fourth spot with 10 points.

The Sanju Samson-led side has ample talent but has been unable to hold on to a winning run recently. Rajasthan have lost three games and won as many in their last six fixtures.

In their last match against Mumbai Indians, the much-feared bowling department failed to defend 212.

Pace spearhead Trent Boult, all-rounder Jason Holder, spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Sen all leaked runs. They would hope for a better show at home on Friday.

The Royals can take a bit of solace from the fact that they emerged victorious earlier in the season against GT.

Rajasthan have the firepower in their batting line-up to pile up runs. Young Yashasvi Jaiswal is enjoying a fine run but the team needs the trio of Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson and Shimron Hetmyer to fire.

They will have their task cut out when they are up against the potent GT bowling attack, led by Mohammed Shami and the wily Rashid Khan.

A win for Rajasthan, who have a Net Run Rate of +800, at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium will catapult them to the top of the table.

The Titans, on the other hand, have to get over their lacklustre batting display against the Capitals where they failed to chase down 130.

It was a day when the likes of in-form Shubman Gill and David Miller failed and skipper Pandya, who anchored the innings, took the onus of the loss on himself as he failed to accelerate towards the end.

The bowling, however, was on point against the Capitals. Veteran Shami continues to make it look so easy with subtle movement of his fingers around the seam at the delivery. He sizzled with the new ball and will look for an encore.

The spin department is led by the ever-reliable Rashid, who has another Afghani Noor Ahmad to complement him.

Teams (From):

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Dhruv Jorel, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, R Ashwin, Jason Holder, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, M Ashwin, K M Asif, K C Cariappa, Donovan Ferreira, Devdutt Padikkal, Obed McCoy, Joe Root, Kuldeep Sen, Akash Vashist, Kuldip Yadav, Adam Zampa, Abdul Basith.

Gujarat Titans: Hardik Pandya ©, Shubman Gill, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudharsan, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Pradeep Sangwan, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, R. Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Dasun Shanaka, Odean Smith, KS Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Urvil Patel, Joshua Little and Mohit Sharma.

Match starts 7.30 IST.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Shimla Municipal Corporation election result LIVE updates: Congress leads; wins 14 seats, BJP 5, CPIM-1

2
Diaspora

Ajay Banga becomes first Indian-American to head World Bank

3
Business

Auditor named in Hindenburg report resigns from Adani company

4
Trending

Tamil actress embraces post-divorce life with peculiar photoshoot, calls it a message to ‘voiceless’ women

5
Sports

Wrestlers allege attack by Delhi cops, SC hearing today

6
Nation

Here is why Supreme Court sends a sessions judge to judicial training academy

7
Trending

UP Police cashes in on Virat-Gambhir face-off, its tweet goes viral

8
Chandigarh

HC puts brakes on bypassing of main bus stand in Mohali

9
Punjab

‘I tied the bomb on Dilawar’s body’: Beant’s assassin Balwant Singh Rajoana was remorseless

10
World

Russia says Ukraine tried to kill Putin with drone attack on Kremlin; Kyiv refutes charge, claims Moscow mulling large-scale 'terrorist' attack

Don't Miss

View All
Moderate fog was witnessed in Delhi reducing visibility
Delhi

Freak weather: Fog in Delhi in hottest month of year, Himachal still receiving snow in May

Punjab court stays release of biopic starring Diljit Dosanjh on late Punjabi singer Chamkila and his second wife Amarjot
Pollywood

Punjab court stays release of biopic starring Diljit Dosanjh on late Punjabi singer Chamkila and wife Amarjot

Viral video: Shah Rukh Khan pushes ‘intruding’ fan's hand aside as he tries to click selfie with the actor
Entertainment

Viral video: Shah Rukh Khan pushes ‘intruding’ fan's hand aside as he tries to click selfie with the actor

Elon Musk settles defamation suit brought by Sikh man in US
Diaspora

Elon Musk settles defamation suit brought by Sikh man in US

Only 2 ministers arrive on time on day 2 of changed office timings in Punjab
Punjab

Only 2 ministers arrive on time on day 2 of changed office timings in Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder prime accused Goldy Brar is among top 25 most wanted gangsters in Canada
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder prime accused Goldy Brar is among top 25 most wanted gangsters in Canada

At 25.7 °C, city witnesses coldest-ever day in May
Chandigarh

At 25.7°C, Chandigarh witnesses coldest-ever day in May

Switching school in Haryana? Justify it
Haryana

Switching school in Haryana? Justify it

Top News

Pakistan foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari leaves for India to attend SCO meeting in Goa

Pakistan foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari leaves for India to attend SCO meeting in Goa

Upon Pakistan's request, Bhutto Zardari granted special perm...

Army chopper crashes in J-K's Kishtwar

Army chopper crashes in J-K's Kishtwar

2 pilots and a technician have been rescued

Shimla Municipal Corporation election result LIVE updates: Counting for high-stake election to begin at 10 am

Shimla Municipal Corporation election result LIVE updates: Congress leads; wins 14 seats, BJP 5, CPIM-1

WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh tells SC that he should be heard on women wrestlers' allegations

WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh tells Supreme Court that he should be heard on women wrestlers' allegations

The CJI asks Solicitor General Tushar Mehta if the complaina...

Armed men shoot dead govt contractor in Patiala

Armed man shoots dead 45-year-old govt contractor in Patiala

Darshan Singla takes 5 bullets and dies in hospital


Cities

View All

Woman found murdered in car, lover’s hand suspected

Woman found murdered in car, lover’s hand suspected

3 miscreants target scrap dealer

Akalis condemn Centre for 'U-turn' on Balwant Singh Rajoana's release

Child rights panel member visits Pingalwara in Amritsar

SGPC to celebrate 300th birth anniv of Jassa Singh Ramgarhia on May 5

Cotton growers assured of canal water supply

Bathinda: Cotton growers assured of canal water supply

No internship for foreign pupils at Bathinda AIIMS

Bathinda jail warder provided cellphones to inmates, arrested

HC puts brakes on bypassing of main bus stand in Mohali

HC puts brakes on bypassing of main bus stand in Mohali

20 new AC buses to ply on 11 long routes from today

CHB mulls more spending powers for senior officers

Mercury up, still 9 notches cooler

20-yr-old girl gives lease of life to three

Wrestlers allege night attack by Delhi cops, SC hearing today

Wrestlers allege attack by Delhi cops, SC hearing today

DCW chief Swati Maliwal at Jantar Mantar again to meet protesting wrestlers

Freak weather: Fog in Delhi in hottest month of year, Himachal still receiving snow in May

ED on AAP MP’s notice: Only 1 of 4 mentions in chargesheet wrong

SUV hits biker, drives with body on roof

AAP holds meet in private school

AAP holds meet in private school

Fulfilling people’s dreams my sole purpose, says Cong candidate

Thieves decamp with cash, gold

Patchwork ahead of CM’s roadshow

Woman, son shot at in Phagwara village

SIT quizzes Ludhiana MC, PPCB officials for 7 hours

SIT quizzes Ludhiana MC, PPCB officials for 7 hours

NGT joint panel to visit site on Monday

Four days on, residents still in shock, await info on toxic gas leak incident

Vigilance questions ex-MLA Vaid for fifth time in DA case

Didn’t get enough time to speak: Arora on finishing one year as Rajya Sabha MP

Armed men shoot dead govt contractor in Patiala

Armed man shoots dead 45-year-old govt contractor in Patiala

Kin block PSPCL gates seeking jobs, benefits

Wheat arrival crosses last year’s figure

Varsity bureau resumes publication

SKM backs protesting wrestlers, demands arrest of WFI chief