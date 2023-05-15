IPL 2023: KKR captain Nitish Rana fined Rs 24 lakh for maintaining slow-over rate

Chennai, May 15
Kolkata Knight Riders captain Nitish Rana has been fined Rs 24 lakh for maintaining a slow over-rate during their Indian Premier League match against Chennai Super Kings here.
“As it was his team’s second offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Mr. Rana has been fined Rs. 24 lakh and each member of the Playing XI, including the impact substitute, is fined Rs. 6 lakh or 25 percent of the match fee, whichever is lesser,” read an IPL media advisory.
KKR won the game by six wickets to remain in hunt for a play-off berth. CSK are second in the standings and are expected to finish in the top-four.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Who will be Karnataka CM; all eyes on Congress top brass
With Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar both staking claim to the t...
Delhi govt issues showcause notice to services secretary
The Delhi govt had earlier ordered his transfer; however, th...
Patiala shooting incident: Police recover tobacco packets, liquor bottle from spot
A 33-year-old woman was allegedly shot dead outside the mana...
Rewarding electorate after bypoll win, CM Bhagwant Mann convenes next cabinet meeting at Jalandhar on May 17
The CM's declaration comes as a reward for citizens days aft...
Punjab govt sanctions Rs 18 lakh each for families of deceased in Giaspura gas leak incident
The NGT had ordered that Rs 20 lakh compensation be given to...