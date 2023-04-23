 IPL 2023: Punjab's Arshdeep Singh back in his element after fixing no-ball tendency : The Tribune India

Punjab Kings celebrate Singh’s death-over heroics that help secure thrilling victory over IPL giants Mumbai Indians

Punjab Kings Arshdeep Singh celebrates the wicket of Mumbai Indians batter Tilak Varma during the IPL 2023 cricket match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 22, 2023. PTI



New Delhi, April 23

Paceman Arshdeep Singh said a shortened run-up has cured his tendency to bowl no-balls, as the Punjab Kings celebrated his death-over heroics that helped secure a thrilling victory over Indian Premier League (IPL) giants Mumbai Indians on Saturday.

Arshdeep's ability to defy pressure and bowl yorkers at will even in the nerve-wracking final overs of a T20 have made the left-arm seamer an asset for the national team.

But the 24-year-old has recently struggled with his rhythm and became the first bowler in a T20 match to concede five no-balls when India played against Sri Lanka in January.

The problem persisted in the subsequent home series against New Zealand but Arshdeep was back in his element against Mumbai.

"Before the IPL, I changed my run-up a bit, shortened it a bit. It helped me with the no-ball problem," he said after claiming 4-29 in the high-scoring heart-stopping match.

"The rhythm is really nice now, and I'm enjoying my cricket." Put into bat, Punjab racked up 214-8. But Cameron Green (67) and Rohit Sharma (44) led a robust reply from Mumbai and then Suryakumar Yadav smashed 57 off 26 balls.

Mumbai needed 40 runs from the last three overs with seven wickets in hand. But Arshdeep ended Suryakumar's batting carnage in the 18th over when he conceded nine runs.

In the final over, Mumbai needed 16 runs. Arshdeep was even more impressive, conceding just two runs and breaking the middle stumps of Tilak Varma and Nehal Wadhera in successive deliveries.

His feat earned him plaudits from both Punjab captain Sam Curran and Rohit Sharma, Mumbai and national captain, while cricketer-turned-commentator Danny Morrison wondered how could Arshdeep stay so cool despite the drama around him.

"I guess Danny you should come next to me and feel the heart beat - it's not even close to 120," a beaming Arshdeep said. Reuters

