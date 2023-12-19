IPL 2024 auction LIVE update: Cricket world abuzz as cricketers go under the hammer for premier cricket league in Dubai today

Chandigarh, December 19
The cricketing world is buzzing ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 auction, which will take place in Dubai on Tuesday, as the 10 IPL franchises will battle it out to grab top-tier players.
Ahead of the IPL 2024 auction, a total of 332 players have been registered for the big event. At first, an enormous of 1,166 players submitted their names for the auction but the franchises decided to go with 332 cricketers and let go 834 players.
Out of 332 players, 214 are Indians and the rest of the cricketers are foreigners. Meanwhile, 116 have already taken part in the extravagant T20 tournament. On the other hand, 215 cricketers are uncapped.
Mallika Sagar who recently hosted the Women's Premier League (WPL) auction will be the auctioneer instead of Hugh Edmeades. Sagar also became the first woman auctioneer in the last 16 years of IPL history.
In the upcoming auction, South Africa's 17-year-old Kwena Maphaka will be the youngest player to take part in the auction. Meanwhile, 38-year-old batting allrounder Mohammad Nabi from Afghanistan will be the oldest cricketer to take part in the auction.
Players like England's Rehan Ahmed, Bangladesh's Taskin Ahmed, and Shariful Islam have opted out of the IPL 2024 auction at the last moment.
Franchises are coming into the bidding war with lots of cash in their purse. Chennai Super Kings (Rs31.4 crores), Mumbai Indians (Rs17.75 crores), Royal Challengers Bangalore (Rs23.25 crore), Kolkata Knight Riders (Rs32.7 crores), Gujarat Titans (Rs38.15 crores), Sunrisers Hyderabad (Rs34 crores), Delhi Capitals ( Rs28.95 crores), Punjab Kings ( Rs29.1 crores), Lucknow Super Giants (13.15 crore) and Rajasthan Royals (Rs14.5 crores) will spend their remaining amount to fill their last slots in their squad.
