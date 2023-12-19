IPL 2024 auction LIVE update: Cricket world abuzz as cricketers go under the hammer for premier cricket league in Dubai today

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, December 19

The cricketing world is buzzing ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 auction, which will take place in Dubai on Tuesday, as the 10 IPL franchises will battle it out to grab top-tier players.

Ahead of the IPL 2024 auction, a total of 332 players have been registered for the big event. At first, an enormous of 1,166 players submitted their names for the auction but the franchises decided to go with 332 cricketers and let go 834 players.

Out of 332 players, 214 are Indians and the rest of the cricketers are foreigners. Meanwhile, 116 have already taken part in the extravagant T20 tournament. On the other hand, 215 cricketers are uncapped.

#Cricket #Dubai #IPL