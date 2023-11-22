 IPL 2024: Gautam Gambhir returns to Kolkata Knight Riders as team ‘mentor’ : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Sports
  • IPL 2024: Gautam Gambhir returns to Kolkata Knight Riders as team ‘mentor’

IPL 2024: Gautam Gambhir returns to Kolkata Knight Riders as team ‘mentor’

For the past two seasons, Gambhir was at helm of Lucknow Super Giants as their ‘mentor’

IPL 2024: Gautam Gambhir returns to Kolkata Knight Riders as team ‘mentor’

Gautam Gambhir. File photo



PTI

Kolkata, November 22

Gautam Gambhir on Wednesday was named ‘mentor’ of Shah Rukh Khan-owned-Kolkata Knight Riders, an IPL franchise that won its two championships under his able leadership back in 2012 and 2014.

Gambhir, the hero of India’s T20 and 50-over World Cup victories, had led KKR from 2011 to 2017 before parting ways and for the past two seasons was at helm of Lucknow Super Giants as their ‘mentor’.

Lucknow qualified for play-offs during both seasons but were unable to go the distance which prompted the franchise to bring in former Australian opener and T20 World Cup winning coach Justin Langer.

Once the Sanjiv Goenka-owned franchise roped in Langer, Gambhir’s exit was always on the cards.

While both LSG and Gambhir vehemently denied the move for longest time, a lengthy meeting in Bollywood superstar’s Mumbai home had created a lot of buzz about his apparent move, which finally turned into a reality.

Venky Mysore, the all-powerful CEO of KKR, announced that Gambhir will join hands with head coach Chandrakant Pandit.

“I am not an emotional person and not many things move me. But this is different. This is back to where it all started. Today, there is a lump in my throat and fire in my heart as I think about slipping into that purple and gold jersey once again,” Gambhir was quoted as saying in a press note issued by franchise.

“I am not only coming back to KKR but I am coming back to the ‘City of Joy’. I am back. I am hungry. I am number 23. Ami KKR,” the former India

KKR’s principal Shah Rukh Khan said: “Gautam has always been part of the family and this is our ‘Captain’ coming back home in a different avatar as a “mentor”.

“He was sorely missed and now we all look forward to Chandu Sir and Gautam in instilling the never-say-die spirit and of sportsmanship they stand for, in creating magic with Team KKR.”

Expected to get full authority

One thing about Gambhir, who is also an elected Member of Parliament, is that he likes to have his own team and full control of proceedings and he is always ready to bear the brunt of consequences.

With Gambhir’s re-entry in his “spiritual home”, it will be interesting to see the scope and domain for former Mumbai all-rounder Abhishek Nayar, who had a big say in strategic matters related to team selection and combination.

With Gambhir, he has always been the “Captain’ of the ship as principal owner said in his statement, and KKR fans would hope for a turnaround after a few indifferent seasons.

#Cricket #Gautam Gambhir #IPL #Lucknow #Shah Rukh Khan


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab Cabinet rejig: Meet Hayer loses most of his portfolios, Chetan Singh Jouramajra benefits

2
Punjab

Names of 5 Punjab 'bizmen' figure in Rs 15,000-cr Mahadev betting app case

3
India

PM means Panauti Modi: Rahul Gandhi on India’s World Cup loss; BJP hits back

4
Punjab

Khalistani attack at Indian Consulate in San Francisco: 45 identified from CCTV footage; NIA conducts searches in Punjab, Haryana

5
India

Uttarakhand tunnel rescue: Stalled operation resumes, focus back on horizontal drilling; trapped workers come on camera

6
Punjab

Air pollution: Supreme Court suggests stopping paddy MSP for stubble burning farmers

7
Sports

ICC introduces stop clock in men’s ODI and T20Is, five-run penalty on third offence

8
Delhi

Don't make farmer the villain, but stop MSP on paddy to check farm fires: Supreme Court

9
Trending

Indian woman Kalpana Balan sets Guinness World Record for most number of teeth

10
Himachal

Volvo buses from Shimla to Delhi will no longer cross Pinjore, Kalka, Parwanoo: HRTC

Don't Miss

View All
When Punjabis try to speak Hindi, this rib-tickling viral video will lift your mood
Trending

When Punjabis try to speak Hindi, this rib-tickling viral video will lift your mood

India resumes e-visa services for Canadian nationals after 2-month pause: Sources
India

India resumes e-visa services for Canadian nationals after 2-month pause: Sources

Himachal tweaks rules for optimum use of temple gold, silver
Himachal

Himachal tweaks rules for optimum use of temple gold, silver

Illegal mining poses grave threat to 1-km Anandpur Sahib bridge
Punjab

Illegal mining poses grave threat to 1-km Anandpur Sahib bridge

After trek to Everest base camp, Amritsar man scales Mount Kilimanjaro
Amritsar

After trek to Everest base camp, Amritsar man scales Mount Kilimanjaro

Ageing orchards, erratic weather hit apple output
Himachal

Ageing orchards, erratic weather hit apple output in Himachal

Imposter gives injection to patient at PGI, FIR lodged
Chandigarh

Imposter gives injection to patient at gynaecology ward of PGI, FIR lodged

Men's ODI World Cup: Laser light show to Musical symphony-Ahmedabad gears up for grand finale
Trending

Men's ODI World Cup: Laser light show, airshow and Pritam's performance-Ahmedabad gears up for grand finale

Top News

India resumes e-visa services for Canadian nationals after 2-month pause: Sources

India resumes e-visa services for Canadian nationals after 2-month pause: Sources

Visa services were suspended on September 21 amid the ongoin...

Drilling resumes at Uttarakhand tunnel, pipes pushed up to 32 metres through rubble for workers' rescue

Drilling resumes at Uttarakhand tunnel, pipes pushed up to 42 metres through rubble for workers' rescue

Drilling was suspended at the tunnel on Friday when the auge...

Khalistani attack at Indian Consulate in San Francisco: 45 people identified in CCTV footage; NIA conducts searches in Punjab, Haryana

Khalistani attack at Indian Consulate in San Francisco: 45 identified from CCTV footage; NIA conducts searches in Punjab, Haryana

The attack on the Indian Consulate in San Francisco had take...

Punjab Police arrest 3 persons linked to ISI-controlled Pakistan-based terror module in Bathinda

Punjab Police arrest 3 persons linked to ISI-controlled Pakistan-based terror module in Bathinda

The arrested persons were in contact with persons currently ...

7.25 lakh Indians are illegal immigrants in US: Report

7.25 lakh Indians are illegal immigrants in US: Report

India has the third largest population of unauthorised immig...


Cities

View All

Over 5 kg heroin recovered near IB in Punjab's Amritsar

Over 5 kg heroin seized near International Border in Punjab's Amritsar

Parmal harvesting nearly over, no fresh arrival in Amritsar district mandis

SGPC flays Centre for not appointing 2 Sikh advocates as high court judges

Art exhibition portrays trials & tribulations of kids amid conflicts

Punjab Biotech Incubator opens pilot plant for farmers, exporters

Bathinda farmer caught burning crop residue, ‘kills’ himself

Bathinda farmer caught burning crop residue, 'kills' himself

Bathinda: Call for burning stubble after 3.30 pm, probe on

Miscreants snatch purse in Bathinda

PGI incident turns out to be attempted honour killing

PGI: Incident of administering injection to patient by impersonator turns out to be attempted honour killing

Revisiting Electric Vehicle Policy: Chandigarh Administration to study vehicle preferences of residents

Chandigarh: CAT puts results of 'OBC-Male' category on hold

Zirakpur: Youth dies in clash near Baltana liquor vend, four juveniles held

Panchkula residents nabbed for snatching

Don’t make farmer the villain, but stop MSP to check fires: SC

Don't make farmer the villain, but stop MSP on paddy to check farm fires: Supreme Court

Shimla-Delhi Volvo to skip Parwanoo Pinjore & Kalka

Student unions for NEP overhaul

Supreme Court orders Delhi to transfer Rs 415 cr from advertisement budget for RRTS project

Man held for pro-Khalistan graffiti

Don’t turn people against you by blocking roads, CM Bhagwant Mann tells protesting farmers

Don’t turn people against you by blocking roads, CM Bhagwant Mann tells protesting farmers

Jalandhar: Farmers lay siege to highway, commuters stuck in snarl-ups

Indefinite farmers' stir spells chaos on Jalandhar roads

Vehicle thief, scrap dealer in police net

https://www.tribuneindia.com/news/jalandhar/indefinite-stir-spells-chaos-on-city-roads-564754: Humble background no deterrent for these budding kabaddi players

NIA raids Punjab AAP MLA’s close aide to probe his alleged links with hardliners in US

NIA raids Punjab AAP MLA’s close aide to probe his alleged links with hardliners in US

Paddy records highest yield in three years, up 7% from 2022

3 of snatchers’ gang nabbed

Two arrested for snatching mobile

16 fresh cases of stubble burning in district

Kultar Singh Sandhwan invites youth to take part in politics

Kultar Singh Sandhwan invites youth to take part in politics

Navjot Singh Sidhu attacks Punjab Govt over illegal mining

Former JNU prof delivers lecture on Kabir at Punjabi University

Play by Delhi group marks Day 6 of National Theatre Festival

Patiala district administration extends ban on Chinese kite string