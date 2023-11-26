 IPL 2024: Hardik Pandya back in Mumbai Indians after intense drama : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Sports
  • IPL 2024: Hardik Pandya back in Mumbai Indians after intense drama

IPL 2024: Hardik Pandya back in Mumbai Indians after intense drama

Retention window was closed at 5pm, however formal paperwork wasn’t completed and hence IPL and BCCI didn’t give greenlight of approval for most anticipated move of this transfer season

IPL 2024: Hardik Pandya back in Mumbai Indians after intense drama

Hardik Pandya. PTI file



PTI

New Delhi, November 26

India’s T20I captain Hardik Pandya on Sunday returned to his “spiritual home” Mumbai Indians after an all-cash deal trade-off with Gujarat Titans was formally completed following 72 hours of intense drama.

On Sunday at 5 pm, the IPL retention window was closed and at that point, Gujarat Titans named their IPL-winning captain in the retention list raising a lot of eyebrows.

However it was learnt that the formal paperwork wasn’t yet completed and hence IPL and BCCI didn’t give greenlight of approval for the most anticipated move of this transfer season.

“Yes, Hardik's trade off got completed after 5 pm. The deal is now formalised and he is a MI player. It's been a tripartite all cash deal. MI have traded their all-rounder Cameron Green to RCB in an all cash deal. After that they had requisite funds to settle an all-cash deal with Gujarat Titans and procure Hardik's services,” a senior BCCI official and IPL Governing Council member told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

It must be mentioned that Green was bought by MI for a whopping Rs 17.5 crore during last auction and hence the money required to buy Hardik wasn’t available till that deal was inked.

Pandya was picked by Gujarat Titans before 2022 auction from the list of available players for the two new franchises -- GT and Lucknow Super Giants.

His reported fee was Rs 15 crore and he led the side to back-to-back finals, winning the championship in maiden year and losing a thriller to CSK in 2023.

Mumbai Indians, who have one of the most systematic team building process, have roped in Pandya with a long term plan in mind as there will be mega auction in 2025 and every franchise will try to build a new team with a young core.

However with India’s ODI and Test captain Rohit Sharma still very much in the mix and perhaps franchise’s biggest icon with five titles under his belt, it would be interesting what kind of decision the owners and top management with regards to leadership.

This must be mentioned that those in the know of things had an inkling that Pandya after two years at Titans wanted to move back to the franchise from where he had made a name and played seven seasons.

The lure of captaining IPL's most popular franchise with biggest fan base was also a reason apart from building his brand as a national skipper in one of the formats.

#BCCI #Cricket #Gujarat #Hardik Pandya #IPL #Mumbai


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Rs 1,178 crore straw management machinery scam: Agriculture Department for action against 900 staffers

2
Punjab

PM security breach: SP, 2 DSPs among 7 cops suspended

3
Punjab

Shots fired at singer's house in Vancouver

4
Punjab

India 'convicted' even before Hardeep Singh Nijjar murder trial, says envoy

5
Chandigarh

SKM's 3-day protest: Farmers gather near Mohali-Chandigarh border to take part in stir

6
Comment

Ode to Glancy Medical College

7
India

Denied Dubai trip on birthday, wife punches man to death

8
Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand Tunnel Collapse: Rescuers activate Plan B, to go for 86-metre vertical drilling

9
Chandigarh

Farmers' protest to hit traffic in Mohali

10
India

Video: India pacer Mohammed Shami rescues road accident victim in Uttarakhand's Nainital

Don't Miss

View All
When Punjabis try to speak Hindi, this rib-tickling viral video will lift your mood
Trending

When Punjabis try to speak Hindi, this rib-tickling viral video will lift your mood

India resumes e-visa services for Canadian nationals after 2-month pause: Sources
Punjab

India resumes e-visa services for Canadians after diplomatic row

Himachal tweaks rules for optimum use of temple gold, silver
Himachal

Himachal tweaks rules for optimum use of temple gold, silver

Illegal mining poses grave threat to 1-km Anandpur Sahib bridge
Punjab

Illegal mining poses grave threat to 1-km Anandpur Sahib bridge

After trek to Everest base camp, Amritsar man scales Mount Kilimanjaro
Amritsar

After trek to Everest base camp, Amritsar man scales Mount Kilimanjaro

Ageing orchards, erratic weather hit apple output
Himachal

Ageing orchards, erratic weather hit apple output in Himachal

Imposter gives injection to patient at PGI, FIR lodged
Chandigarh

Imposter gives injection to patient at gynaecology ward of PGI, FIR lodged

Men's ODI World Cup: Laser light show to Musical symphony-Ahmedabad gears up for grand finale
Trending

Men's ODI World Cup: Laser light show, airshow and Pritam's performance-Ahmedabad gears up for grand finale

Top News

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Vertical drilling begins, machine for sideways drilling expected to reach during night

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Vertical boring begins, rescue shaft reaches 20 metres on first day

As the drilling progresses, 700-mm wide pipes are being inse...

Israeli PM Netanyahu enters Gaza Strip, vows to continue the fight ‘until the end’

Israeli PM Netanyahu enters Gaza Strip, vows to continue the fight ‘until the end’

‘We have three goals in this war: eliminate Hamas, return al...

Step up surveillance: Centre to states amid rise in respiratory illness among Chinese kids

Step up surveillance: Centre to states amid rise in respiratory illness among Chinese kids

Union Health Secretary writes to states and UTs; advises to ...

China says surge in respiratory illnesses is caused by flu and other known pathogens

China says surge in respiratory illnesses is caused by flu and other known pathogens

Country’s health ministry calls on local authorities to open...

SKM’s 3-day protest: Farmers gather near Mohali-Chandigarh border to take part in stir

SKM's 3-day protest: Farmers gather near Mohali-Chandigarh border to take part in stir

Punjab and Chandigarh Police beef up security near Mohali-Ch...


Cities

View All

Night shelter, Yatri Niwas in Amritsar cry for attention

Night shelter, Yatri Niwas in Amritsar cry for attention

Italian pistol, 5 kg drugs dropped by drone seized near International Border in Punjab’s Amritsar

Govt might withdraw subsidy on e-autos: Amritsar MC Commissioner

Nagar kirtan taken out ahead of Guru Nanak's Parkash Purab celebrations in Amritsar

Sikh 'jathas' cross over to Pakistan to celebrate Gurpurb

‘Illegal’ detention of woman: Warrant officer raids Bathinda police station

'Illegal' detention of woman: Warrant officer raids Bathinda police station

3 snatch luxury car at gunpoint in Amritsar, open fire at police when intercepted in Mohali

3 snatch luxury car at gunpoint in Amritsar, open fire at police when intercepted in Mohali

Few RWAs get lion’s share, park maintenance takes a hit

Cars of ‘defaulter’ CITCO guests to be auctioned

SKM's 3-day protest: Farmers gather near Mohali-Chandigarh border to take part in stir

Farmers' protest to hit traffic in Mohali

Delhi-NCR thermal power plants ignoring emission standards, aggravating air pollution: Report

Delhi-NCR thermal power plants ignoring emission standards, aggravating air pollution: Report

Woman bites off husband’s ear in Delhi’s Sultanpuri, FIR registered

Arvind Kejriwal wishes workers on AAP foundation day, misses jailed colleagues

Noida: Fire accident in car kills 2 men

At 385, Delhi's air quality remains in 'very poor' category

‘Duped’ by travel agent, Jalandhar resident ends his life

‘Duped’ by travel agent, Jalandhar resident ends his life

Gangster in police net

Clash between Nihangs, police: Gurdwara Ber Sahib sees dip in footfall ahead of Gurpurb

Nagar kirtan taken out to mark Guru Nanak’s birth anniv

Commuters to shell out more at Ladhowal toll plaza

Architectural design approved, city railway station to get ~529-cr revamp by Aug 2025

Architectural design approved, city railway station to get Rs 529-cr revamp by Aug 2025

Encroachments on green belts of Sarabha Nagar, Model Town Extension: NGT forms joint committee

National conference on neurophysiology

Carpeting work begins on Pakhowal Road ROB

Fog leads to pile-up in Khanna

Five arrested for Rajpura doc’s murder

Five arrested for Rajpura doc’s murder

Edu trip for college students

Respite after 34 days, farm fires drop to 37 in Punjab

PSPCL-Centre stalemate continues over blending of imported coal