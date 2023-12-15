 IPL 2024: Hardik Pandya to succeed Rohit Sharma as Mumbai Indians captain : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Sports
  • IPL 2024: Hardik Pandya to succeed Rohit Sharma as Mumbai Indians captain

IPL 2024: Hardik Pandya to succeed Rohit Sharma as Mumbai Indians captain

Pandya has won five IPL trophies, four with MI (2015, 2017, 2019, 2020) and GT (2022)

IPL 2024: Hardik Pandya to succeed Rohit Sharma as Mumbai Indians captain

Hardik Pandya. Photo credit: X/Mumbai Indians



ANI

Mumbai, December 15

Mumbai Indians (MI), the five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions, announced on Friday that star all-rounder Hardik Pandya will be leading the team in the 2024 edition of the league.

"Mumbai Indians today announced a significant leadership transition for the upcoming 2024 season. Renowned all-rounder Hardik Pandya is set to take the helm as the captain of the Mumbai Indians, succeeding its longest-serving, one of the most successful and loved captains the illustrious Rohit Sharma," MI said in a statement.

In November this year, Pandya moved from Gujarat Titans (GT) to his former franchise Mumbai Indians (MI) after a trade between both franchises. The all-rounder spent two momentous years with GT, spearheading their campaign with aplomb. In GT's debut season in 2022, Hardik ensured a fairytale start, with the team lifting the coveted trophy, while they finished runners-up in their second season after a last-ball defeat in a thrilling final earlier this year.

Pandya has big shoes to fill as the new skipper of MI, as Rohit has led the franchise to five IPL title wins.

In 31 matches for GT from 2022-23, Pandya scored 833 runs at an average of 37.86 and a strike rate of over 133, with six half-centuries and a best score of 87*. He also had 11 wickets for the team, with the best figures of 3/17.

Pandya also played 92 matches for MI from 2015-2021, scoring 1,476 runs at an average of 27.33 at a strike rate of over 153, with four half-centuries and best score of 91. He also took 42 wickets for the team, with the best bowling figures of 3/20.

Pandya has won five IPL trophies, four with MI (2015, 2017, 2019, 2020) and GT (2022).

Commenting on this transition Mahela Jayawardene, Global Head of Performance, Mumbai Indians said, "It is part of legacy building and staying true to the MI philosophy of being future-ready. Mumbai Indians have always been blessed with exceptional leadership right from Sachin (Tendulkar) to Harbhajan (Singh) and Ricky (Ponting) to Rohit, who while contributing to the immediate success have always had an eye on strengthening the team for the future. It is in keeping with this philosophy that Hardik Pandya will assume captaincy of Mumbai Indians for the IPL 2024 season." "We express our gratitude to Rohit Sharma for his exceptional leadership; his tenure as the captain of the Mumbai Indians since 2013 has been nothing short of extraordinary. His leadership has not only brought unparalleled success to the team but has also solidified his place as one of the finest captains in the history of the IPL." "Under his guidance, MI became one of the most successful and loved teams ever. We will look forward to his guidance and experience on and off the field to further strengthen MI. We welcome Hardik Pandya as the new captain of MI and wish him all the very best," concluded Mahela. ()

#Cricket #Hardik Pandya #IPL #Mumbai #Rohit Sharma


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Dharmendra's net worth includes multi-crore properties, culinary ventures and agricultural land

2
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh surfaces on UK's 2023 South Asian celebrity list with Shah Rukh Khan on top, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra on second and third spots

3
India

Gurpatwant Pannun murder plot accused Nikhil Gupta's family moves Supreme Court, seeks Indian govt's intervention to secure his release

4
Punjab

Panic spreads as 3 men open fire in broad daylight near bus stand in Punjab's Jalandhar

5
Punjab

In Sukhbir Badal's apology, SAD eyes poll truck with BJP

6
Himachal

Delhi colder than Shimla, Dharamsala; records minimum temperature 2 degrees below that of queen of hills

7
Punjab

Former cop and gatka player among 3 held for possessing drugs in Punjab’s Tarn Taran

8
India

Want to die in 'dignified way', says UP woman judge after alleged sexual harassment by senior, CJI Chandrachud seeks report

9
India

BJP MLA Ramdular Gond gets 25 years in jail for raping minor, faces disqualification from Assembly

10
Diaspora

India must address US concerns on plot against Gurpatwant Pannun, say 5 Indian-American legislators

Don't Miss

View All
Interests on moon not over yet, now target is to bring rocks from surface: ISRO Chief S Somanath
India

Interests on moon not over yet, now target is to bring rocks from surface: ISRO Chief S Somanath

Sukhbir Badal apologises for sacrilege incidents under SAD govt’s watch; asks dissident Akalis to shun differences
Amritsar

Sukhbir Badal apologises for sacrilege incidents under SAD govt's watch; asks dissident Akalis to shun differences

‘Singh is King’: Shashi Tharoor plaudits Amritsar MP who caught Lok Sabha intruder
Punjab

'Singh is King': Shashi Tharoor praises Amritsar MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla who caught Lok Sabha intruder

Mercury plummets to -7°C at Kumkumseri in Lahaul
Himachal

Mercury plummets to -7°C at Kumkumseri in Lahaul

STA tells Ola, Uber to stop operations in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

STA tells Ola, Uber to stop operations in Chandigarh

Srinagar freezes as temp plummets to -5.3°C
J & K

Srinagar freezes as temp plummets to -5.3°C

Taken for medical checkup, Punjab jail inmate seen dancing at marriage ceremony; 2 cops suspended
Punjab

Taken for medical checkup, Punjab jail inmate seen dancing at marriage ceremony; 2 cops suspended

Australia tightens student visa rules, plans to cut migrant intake by 50 per cent
Diaspora

Australia tightens student visa rules, plans to cut migrant intake by 50 per cent

Top News

Indian Navy warship intercepts hijacked vessel in high seas, has 18 crew onboard

Indian Navy warship intercepts hijacked vessel in high seas, has 18 crew onboard

The overall situation is being closely monitored in coordina...

Punjab truck driver who killed 16 Canadian junior hockey players in 2018 crash loses deportation appeal

Punjab truck driver who killed 16 Canadian junior hockey players in 2018 crash loses deportation appeal

Jaskirat Singh Sidhu was sentenced to eight years in prison ...

Videoconferencing must when witness can’t depose physically: Punjab and Haryana High Court

Videoconferencing must when witness can't depose physically: Punjab and Haryana High Court

The Bench makes it clear that depriving an opportunity to de...

Girlfriend narrates chilling details of murderous attempt by bureaucrat’s son, says he invited her to hotel at 3 am and assaulted her with his friends

Girlfriend narrates chilling details of murderous attempt by bureaucrat’s son in Maharashtra, says 'he invited her to hotel at 3 am and ...'

In a social media post, Priya Umendra Singh alleges 'my boyf...

11 years after Nirbhaya rape, DCW chief Maliwal says nothing has changed, crimes against women in Delhi have only gone up

11 years after Nirbhaya rape, DCW chief Maliwal says nothing has changed, crimes against women in Delhi have only gone up

A 23-year-old physiotherapy intern, who came to be known as ...


Cities

View All

Man shot dead, brother hurt over land dispute in Rangarh

Man shot dead, brother hurt over land dispute in Rangarh

KMSC holds meeting, seeks farmers’ support for Jan 2 rally

Several BJP leaders join SAD in Batala

Nikita Puri from Khalsa College is Voice of Punjab

Jagteshwar’s tennis silver ends medal draught

DEOs declare holidays for Mann’s Maur rally, get show-cause notice

DEOs declare 2 holidays for Bhagwant Mann's Maur Mandi rally in Bathinda, get show-cause notice

Pensioners stage protest in Bathinda

Bathinda AIIMS nursing staff strike ends

In 3 months, Muktsar sees 9-fold hike in dengue cases

Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria file discharge applications

Land for shorter airport route: Chandigarh offers ~2.5 crore/acre, won’t deal below ~15-20 crore: Owners

Land for shorter airport route: Chandigarh offers Rs 2.5 crore/acre, won’t deal below Rs 15-20 crore: Owners

Court stays bizman’s arrest over cheating plaint by BJP MP Kirron Kher

Chandigarh: No coercive steps against Uber, directs High Court

Chandigarh: Woman shot at by colleague in Sector 7

Shortage of officers, Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher writes to Home Minister Amit Shah

11 years after Nirbhaya rape, DCW chief Maliwal says nothing has changed, crimes against women in Delhi have only gone up

11 years after Nirbhaya rape, DCW chief Maliwal says nothing has changed, crimes against women in Delhi have only gone up

Can’t entertain every dispute between Delhi Govt, L-G: SC

L-G rejects proposal seeking suspension of Chief Secretary

Nobody wants India to become a womb-renting industry: Delhi High Court

BJP slams AAP over homeless people's death in Delhi

Looking back 2023: Frequent transfer of Commissioners hits working of Jalandhar municipal corporation

Looking back 2023: Frequent transfer of Commissioners hits working of Jalandhar municipal corporation

Aditya Jain gets 2nd tenure as District Bar Association president

Shots fired at car of Jalandhar travel agent, Rs 5 cr demanded

Armed assailants fire at travel agent's car in broad daylight in Jalandhar

Man held with 50 gm of heroin

Illegal weapons: Made in MP, Punjab hot market, local police no deterrent

Illegal weapons: Made in MP, Punjab hot market, local police no deterrent

Major fire breaks out at furniture godown

Chetan Verma elected district Bar Association president

Notorious thief held, 14 vehicles seized

Panchayat official booked for accepting Rs 15K bribe

Four cops among eight hurt as fog leads to pile-up in Patiala

Four cops among eight hurt as fog leads to pile-up in Patiala

Govt committed to making city hub of tourism: Jauramajra

Tension escalates on Pbi varsity campus, 11 students suspended

Illegal Clinic: Former ANM sent to police remand

Administration claims arrangements complete for Shaheedi Jor Mela