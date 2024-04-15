 IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals brace for Narine spin treat as Kolkata Knight Riders eye top spot : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Sports
  • IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals brace for Narine spin treat as Kolkata Knight Riders eye top spot

IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals brace for Narine spin treat as Kolkata Knight Riders eye top spot

Narine, who is one-month shy of turning 36, had played a pivotal role in KKR’s twin triumphs under former skipper Gautam Gambhir in 2012 and 2014

IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals brace for Narine spin treat as Kolkata Knight Riders eye top spot

Rajasthan Royals players Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell and Donovan Ferreira during a training session ahead of the IPL match with Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Monday. Photo: PTI



PTI

Kolkata, April 15

Rajasthan Royals’ (RR) star-studded batting will face the serious challenge of decoding Sunil Narine’s mystery at Eden Gardens when they take on two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in a top-of-the-table IPL clash here on Tuesday.

Narine, who is one-month shy of turning 36, had played a pivotal role in KKR’s twin triumphs under former skipper Gautam Gambhir in 2012 and 2014.

Ever since joining the side way back in 2012, Narine has sizzled at Eden Gardens with his crafty bowling, proving to a big threat to opposition batters.

Now after reuniting with Gambhir, who returned to the team as their mentor, Narine dished out an all-round show, reigniting their title hopes again and a win against RR will hand them the pole position in the 10-team standings ahead of the halfway stage of the season.

His 1/19 against the Sunrisers Hyderabad or 1/17 against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) may have failed to grab attention but those eight overs where he did not concede a single boundary made all the difference in the end for KKR.

Phil Salt may have walked away with the player-of-the-match award in their solid eight-wicket win over LSG here on Sunday, but it was Narine, who choked LSG in the middle overs to limit them to a below-par 161 for 7.

Come Tuesday, the likes of Sanju Samson, Riyan Parag and Shimron Hetmyer — who all have struck at the rate of more than 155 this season — will be up against the Narine challenge.

It remains to be seen if Jos Buttler is fit to be included in the playing XI after missing their last fixture against Punjab Kings.

With his ability to express himself at the top, Narine, who has a strike-rate of 183.51 and averages 33-plus this season, has a Rashid Khan-like aura at KKR.

Their IPL record buy Mitchell Starc has also shut all the noise to return to his elements, claiming two wickets in the last over for his 3/28 against LSG.

In such a scenario, the top-of-the-table contest may well boil down to KKR’s bowling versus RR’s batting.

KKR’s only weaklink could be their skipper Shreyas Iyer’s poor form with the bat.

Even though he remained unbeaten on a run-a-ball 38 in their 162-run chase against LSG, Shreyas looked tentative both against the pacers and spinners and KKR’s batting may well get exposed if RR manage to give early breakthroughs.

KKR’s batting has largely depended this season on Salt-Narine’s fireworks at the top and Andre Russell’s blitz at the death, as their Indian batters have not been tested much.

Rinku Singh has had a quiet season with 63 runs from four innings and has not got much opportunity, while team vice-captain Nitish Rana is sidelined with an injury.

RR have a formidable bowling lineup in Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and Keshav Maharaj, while it remains to be seen if Ravichandran Ashwin is fit for the match. 

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Cricket #Gautam Gambhir #IPL #Rajasthan


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Chandigarh

2 days after Manish Tewari gets Congress ticket from Chandigarh, Pawan Bansal’s close aides quit party posts

2
Punjab

Punjab: Congress first list out, faces rebellion on key seats

3
Ludhiana

‘Patient and dead body on same bed all night’ in Ludhiana hospital: Sukhbir Badal posts picture, lambasts AAP govt over 'false achievements’ in health sector

4
India

21 ex-judges write to CJI against escalating attempts to undermine judiciary through ‘calculated pressure’

5
India

Excise ‘scam’: No immediate relief for Delhi CM Kejriwal, Supreme Court issues notice to ED, next hearing on April 29

6
Himachal

Year after cracking 'Joe Biden-Dalai Lama' joke, Kangana Ranaut reaches McLeodganj to seek Tibetan spiritual leader’s blessings

7
Punjab

It’s official, Punjab ex-CM Charanjit Channi to fight from Jalandhar

8
Delhi

‘Kejriwal being treated like terrorist’, says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann after meeting Delhi counterpart in Tihar jail

9
Punjab

Patiala constituency: SAD’s pick may emerge as dark horse in Congress bastion

10
Punjab

Punjab Diary: Dinanagar MLA draws first blood

Don't Miss

View All
Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’
Punjab

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist
India

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist

Sikhs celebrate Baisakhi on NY Assembly premises
Diaspora

Sikhs celebrate 'Khalsa Sajna Divas' on New York Assembly premises

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations
Trending

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations

In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves food at Iftar langar in Lahore
Trending

In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves Iftar langar in Lahore

Apple warns of Pegasus-like attack on politicians, scribes
India

Apple warns of Pegasus-like attack on politicians, scribes triggered by missed call on WhatsApp

India cricketer Hardik Pandya duped of Rs 4.3 crore, stepbrother Vaibhav in police net for forgery
Sports

India cricketer Hardik Pandya duped of Rs 4.3 crore, stepbrother Vaibhav in police net for forgery

Youth saves kids from oncoming train, loses leg
Himachal

Solan youth Ritik saves kids from oncoming train, loses leg

Top News

‘Excuses...’: PM Narendra Modi slams Opposition's ‘no level playing field’ allegation

‘Excuses...’: PM Modi slams Opposition's ‘no level playing field’ allegation

Says Opposition is only trying to find an excuse for their i...

Excise ‘scam’: Supreme Court issues notice to ED on Kejriwal’s petition against Delhi High Court verdict upholding his arrest

Excise ‘scam’: No immediate relief for Delhi CM Kejriwal, Supreme Court issues notice to ED, next hearing on April 29

On Kejriwal’s petition against Delhi High Court verdict upho...

Retired judges write to CJI Chandrachud against attempts to ‘undermine’ judiciary

21 ex-judges write to CJI against escalating attempts to undermine judiciary through ‘calculated pressure’

The letter comes weeks after more than 600 lawyers, wrote to...

Days after Mahendragarh bus crash, 8-year-old schoolgirl dies in auto mishap in Haryana’s Yamunanagar

Days after Mahendragarh bus crash, 8-year-old schoolgirl dies in auto mishap in Haryana’s Yamunanagar

Autorickshaw overturns after being hit by a motorcycle

2 days after Manish Tiwari gets Congress ticket from Chandigarh, Pawan Bansal’s supporters quit party posts seeking Lucky’s removal

2 days after Manish Tewari gets Congress ticket from Chandigarh, Pawan Bansal’s close aides quit party posts

Lucky had favoured a fresh face before the party high comman...


Cities

View All

62-year-old farmer found murdered in Tarn Taran

62-year-old farmer found murdered in Tarn Taran

Congress candidate from Jalandhar Charanjit Channi accuses CM Bhagwant Mann of hatching conspiracies against state

Man wanted in three cases lands in police net

Now, Guru Granth Sahib saroops to come with QR codes, says SGPC

Main roads in city to be lit up with new LED lights by Amritsar MC

Lakha Sidhana SAD (A) face from Bathinda seat

Lakha Sidhana SAD (A) face from Bathinda seat

2 days after Manish Tiwari gets Congress ticket from Chandigarh, Pawan Bansal’s supporters quit party posts seeking Lucky’s removal

2 days after Manish Tewari gets Congress ticket from Chandigarh, Pawan Bansal’s close aides quit party posts

Punjab Government hospitals to open at 8 am from April 16

Weatherman extends forecast of wet spell over north-west India till April 21

Chandigarh Congress candidate Manish Tewari to take on BJP over national issues

Fire near Panchkula petrol station keeps admn on toes

Punjab CM Bhagwant Maan meets Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal in Tihar jail

‘Kejriwal being treated like terrorist’, says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann after meeting Delhi counterpart in Tihar jail

Excise ‘scam’: No immediate relief for Delhi CM Kejriwal, Supreme Court issues notice to ED, next hearing on April 29

Excise ‘scam’: Delhi court extends CM Arvind Kejriwal’s judicial custody till April 23

Weatherman extends forecast of wet spell over north-west India till April 21

Delhi excise case: ED arrests man who ‘managed’ AAP funds for 2022 Goa Assembly polls

Former Punjab CM and Congress candidate from Jalandhar Charanjit Channi accuses Bhagwant Mann of hatching conspiracies against state

Congress candidate from Jalandhar Charanjit Channi accuses CM Bhagwant Mann of hatching conspiracies against state

Real issues confronting Jalandhar city put on back burner

Pawan Tinu backstabbed party workers: Shiromani Akali Dal

Akali Dal’s Pawan Tinu joins AAP, tipped to be Jalandhar nominee

Pawan Tinu’s entry likely to pep up flailing AAP in Jalandhar

Three-year-old girl dies as fire breaks out in house

Three-year-old girl dies in Ludhiana as fire breaks out in house

‘Patient and dead body on same bed all night’ in Ludhiana hospital: Sukhbir Badal posts picture, lambasts AAP govt over 'false achievements’ in health sector

Panj Peer Road: Residents seek action to prevent sewer overflow in upcoming rainy season

Exercising right to vote real tribute to Ambedkar: Ludhiana DC

14 booked for selling plots ‘fraudulently’

Patiala constituency: SAD’s pick may emerge as dark horse in Congress bastion

Patiala constituency: SAD’s pick may emerge as dark horse in Congress bastion

Farmers protest as BJP’s Preneet Kaur attends event at Samana