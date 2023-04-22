 IPL: 3 cheers for Ravindra Jadeja : The Tribune India

IPL: 3 cheers for Ravindra Jadeja

Spinner’s 3-for and Conway’s 77 take CSK to easy win against SRH

IPL: 3 cheers for Ravindra Jadeja

Chennai Super Kings’ Ravindra Jadeja picked up his second three-wicket haul of the season. PTI



PTI

Chennai, April 21

Ravindra Jadeja’s three-wicket haul was complemented by a magnificent unbeaten fifty from opener Devon Conway as Chennai Super Kings cantered to a comfortable seven-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in a low-scoring IPL match here today.

Devon Conway hit 12 fours and one six in his 57-ball knock. PTI

Jadeja’s 3/22 helped CSK restrict SRH to a below-par 134/7 and Conway’s 57-ball 77 not out allowed the hosts to make light work of the target as they reached 138/3 in 18.4 overs for a fourth straight win over SRH at Chepauk.

The stylish left-handed batter hit 12 fours and a six during his sensational knock and shared an 87-run stand with opening partner Ruturaj Gaikwad (35) to provide a rollicking start to the chase. Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad notched up 50 in the sixth over.

Conway didn’t spare Marco Jansen, smacking a six and four boundaries as CSK appeared to hurtle towards the target. The New Zealand batter reached his 50 from 33 balls to power CSK’s chase, overshadowing the talented Gaikwad in the process.

The spinners bowled a very good length. The fast bowlers, once they came back, bowled superbly. MS Dhoni, CSK captain

The opening duo appeared set to see the team home when misfortune struck Gaikwad, who was run out after a shot by Conway got deflected off Umran Malik’s hand and hit the stumps with the CSK batter out of his crease.

Leg-spinner Mayank Markande was the best performer with the ball for SRH on a rather forgettable day, finishing with 2/23. He got the wickets of Ajinkya Rahane (9) and Ambati Rayudu (9), bowling the latter with a googly.

In the end, Moeen Ali (6) hit the winning runs off Washington Sundar.

Earlier, SRH were troubled by the spinning depth of the Chennai Super Kings’ bowlers, especially Jadeja, who came up with a superb performance.

Abhishek Sharma (34) was the top-scorer for SRH, who just couldn’t get going after being sent in to bat by CSK skipper MS Dhoni.

SRH’s batters faltered despite a 35-run partnership for the opening wicket between Harry Brook (18) and Sharma and a 36-run stand for the second wicket between Sharma and Rahul Tripathi (21) as the CSK spinners took over. There was no significant partnership in the middle-order as Hyderabad’s batters failed to push the score, struggling against the CSK spinners.

Brief scores: Sunrisers Hyderabad: 134/7 (Abhishek 34; Jadeja 3/22); Chennai Super Kings: 138/3 in 18.4 overs (Conway 77, Gaikwad 35; Markande 2/23).

Ahmedabad to host IPL final again

New Delhi: Ahmedabad will host the IPL final for the second year running while Chennai will stage two playoff matches, the BCCI said today. The top four teams advance to the playoffs. Chennai will host Qualifier 1 on May 23 and the Eliminator on May 24. Ahmedabad will host Qualifier 2 on May 26 and the final on May 28. Ahmedabad, which is the home ground of Gujarat Titans and has a capacity of 1,32,000, hosted the final last season.

Dhawan-less Punjab face Mumbai

Mumbai: Perennial slow starters Mumbai Indians have found their mojo and will be favourites against a faltering Punjab Kings in their IPL clash at the Wankhede Stadium here tomorrow. Having made a poor start with defeats in the first two matches, Mumbai, who are placed sixth in the standings, have bounced back impressively with wins against Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad. On the other hand, seventh-placed Punjab have stuttered in the absence of regular captain and highest run-getter Shikhar Dhawan, who is unlikely to play owing to a shoulder injury. Dhawan played a key role in Punjab’s confident start to the season but his absence has made a significant difference in the outcomes that have come along their way. Punjab’s graph has canted sharply with three losses in their last four matches. They are definitely missing the stability and firepower that Dhawan provides at the top. The left-hander has scored 233 runs in four matches. Agencies

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Amritpal Singh's British-origin wife neither 'detained nor arrested', has a visa for 'limited period in India that is about to expire'

2
J & K

4 among 5 jawans killed in Jammu and Kashmir's terror attack were from Punjab

3
J & K

CBI to question ex-JK governor Satya Pal Malik over insurance 'scam' case

4
Diaspora

24-year-old Indian shot dead in US; police share pic of killer

5
Punjab

Parkash Singh Badal admitted to ICU of Mohali hospital

6
Punjab

Jalalabad AAP MLA's father arrested for 'extortion'

7
Nation

‘Be humane’: FM Sitharaman to SBI after video of old barefoot woman going to collect pension surfaces

8
Punjab

Poonch attack: Families of soldiers from Punjab inconsolable, ask for justice

9
Nation EXPLAINER

With projected rise in India’s population, why is China seemingly irritated?

10
J & K

Poonch attack: 12 detained; drones, sniffer dogs, MI chopper used in massive manhunt for terrorists

Don't Miss

View All
2022 ‘fifth warmest year’ on record
Nation

2022 'fifth warmest year' on record

Sewak Singh talked to family members 30 minutes before terror attack
Punjab

Sewak Singh talked to family members 30 minutes before Poonch terror attack

Mandeep Singh had recently joined duty after leave
Punjab

Poonch martyr Mandeep Singh had recently joined duty after leave

Kulwant Singh ’s father also laid down life for country in Kargil War
Punjab

Poonch attack: Kulwant Singh's father also laid down life for country in Kargil War

Harkrishan Singh was sole breadwinner of family
Punjab

Poonch martyr Harkrishan Singh was sole breadwinner of family

Sikhism to be part of Virginia school curriculum
Diaspora

Sikhism to be part of Virginia school curriculum

Yogi, Rahul Gandhi, Amitabh, Shah Rukh are big names who lost Twitter blue tick
Nation

Yogi Adityanath, Rahul Gandhi, Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan are big names who lost Twitter blue tick

G20 delegates visit tea gardens, show interest in Kangra paintings
Himachal

G20 delegates visit tea gardens, show interest in Kangra paintings

Top News

Creation of theatre commands delayed

Creation of theatre commands delayed

No consensus, CDS to go in for wider consultations on tri-se...

3 foreigners among 5 suspects; NIA to probe

Poonch attack: 3 foreigners among 5 suspects; NIA to probe

Fix gaps, set aside ~1,500 cr: NGT to Haryana

Effluent Mess: Fix gaps, set aside Rs 1,500 cr, NGT tells Haryana

ISRO moves GSAT-12 satellite to graveyard orbit

ISRO moves GSAT-12 satellite to graveyard orbit

According to the ISRO, the post mission disposal operation o...

Woman arrested for killing brother's live-in partner in Delhi's Teliwara

Woman arrested for killing brother's live-in partner in Delhi's Teliwara

In the CCTV footage, two bike-borne men were seen moving aro...


Cities

View All

Goindwal police crack woman murder case, lover arrested

Goindwal police crack woman murder case, lover arrested

Hand grenade recovered from Darbar Sahib Tarn Taran car parking; probe on

Vijay Sampla visits injured BJP leader

Amritsar MC to hire private firm for towing illegally parked vehicles in city

Dal Khalsa to recall sacrifices for Sikh cause on April 29

Rs 16-crore green fine slapped on three top govt hospitals in Chandigarh

Rs 16-crore green fine slapped on three top govt hospitals in Chandigarh

Now, dial ‘112’ to hire private ambulance in Chandigarh

Worker dies cleaning sewer line at Lalru

Neelam tabletop not disabled friendly: NGO

5 die of asphyxiation in Dera Bassi while working in sewage pit

Fire at Vikas Bhawan in central Delhi

Fire at Vikas Bhawan in central Delhi

Amid rise in Covid cases, minister says new wave will be over soon

Supreme Court notice to L-G office over Delhi Government’s plea

Jalandhar Byelection: Followers in mind, leaders make a beeline for deras

Jalandhar Byelection: Followers in mind, leaders make a beeline for deras

Big infra push: Rs 142 crore to upgrade four major roads in Ludhiana

Big infra push: Rs 142 crore to upgrade four major roads in Ludhiana

Covid: 43 +ve, 4 on ventilator support in Ludhiana

14-month-old requires Rs 17.5 crore to get new lease of life

Trust members demand direct way to martyr Sukhdev Thapar’s house

‘Schools of Eminence’: Confusion prevails over admission process

Patiala MC awaits board’s report to resume dog sterilisation

Patiala MC awaits board’s report to resume dog sterilisation

Cops solve cybercrime cases involving Rs 50-lakh fraud in Patiala

NGO distributes aid to 294 persons with disabilities

Ensure speedy lifting of procured wheat in Patiala district: DC

Covid: 44 fresh cases surface in Patiala district