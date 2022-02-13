IPL auction: Rajasthan Royals shares hilarious Instagram chat with Yuzvendra Chahal

Tribune Web Desk



Chandigarh, February 13

Rajasthan Royals shared a shot of their hilarious chat with Yuzvendra Chahal.

RR got Chahal for Rs 6.5 crore on Day 1 of the Indian Premier League auction on Saturday.

Here's the RR's Instagram post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals)

#ipl auction