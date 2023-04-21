IPL: Chennai Super Kings skipper Dhoni wins toss, elects to bowl against SRH

Chennai, April 21
Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni won the toss and elected to bowl against Sunrisers Hyderabad in an Indian Premier League match here on Friday.
🚨 Toss Update 🚨@ChennaiIPL win the toss and elect to field first against @SunRisers.— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 21, 2023
Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/0NT6FhLcqA#TATAIPL | #CSKvSRH pic.twitter.com/OA4x0K9mVB
CSK are fielding an unchanged side that defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by eight runs in the previous game.
SRH skipper Aiden Markram said he is going into the match with the same 16 players that were in the side -- including the four impact players -- during their previous match against Mumbai Indians in Hyderabad on April 18, adding that there will "be a change" in the playing XI.
Teams:
Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Matheesha Pathirana.
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen (w), Abhishek Sharma, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
CBI summons former J-K governor Satya Pal Malik to answer queries related to insurance 'scam'
Asked to come to the agency headquarters on April 28
PM Modi reviews Sudan situation, asks officials to prepare contingency plan to evacuate Indians
EAM Jaishankar, NSA Ajit Doval, Ambassador of India to Sudan...
Supreme Court grants bail to 8 convicts in Godhra train burning case
The top court, however, refuses to grant bail to four convic...
IIT Madras BTech student dies by suicide, fourth case this year
The student was a native of Madhya Pradesh
Poonch attack: Families of soldiers from Punjab inconsolable, ask for justice
Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has announced an ex gratia of R...