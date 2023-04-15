 IPL: Debutant Vyshak, Kohli script comeback win for RCB; Delhi Capitals campaign in tatters with fifth loss on trot : The Tribune India

Delhi lost four wickets in powerplay, including that of skipper Warner, and they were 2 runs for 3 wickets at one stage

Royal Challengers Bangalore player Mohammad Siraj with team mates celebrates the wicket of Delhi Capitals batter Yash Dhull during the IPL 2023 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru, on Saturday, April 15, 2023. PTI



PTI

Bengaluru, April 15

Local lad Vijaykumar Vyshak claimed three wickets on debut to complement Virat Kohli’s imperious fifty as Royal Challengers Bangalore returned to winning ways with a dominant 23-run victory over Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League here on Saturday.

Kohli (50 off 34 balls) slammed his third fifty in four innings—with the help of six boundaries and a six—before left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav (4-1-23-2) led Delhi Capitals’ charge in the middle overs to restrict RCB to 174/6 after David Warner opted to bowl.

The bottom-placed Delhi side, who came into the match after four losses on the trot, then made a mockery of the 175-run chase as they were restricted to 151/9 in the stipulated 20 overs.

Delhi lost four wickets in the powerplay, including that of skipper Warner (19 off 13 balls), and they were 2 runs for 3 wickets at one stage.

Yet to open their account after five matches, time is running out for the Ricky Ponting-coached side. They now have the difficult task of winning eight out of their remaining nine matches to secure a play-off berth.

RCB, on the other hand, got their campaign back on track after back-to-back losses as they have four points from as many matches.

Vyshak, who was handed his debut in place of Karn Sharma, got his maiden wicket in the form of Warner with a slower delivery, en route to his memorable haul of 3/20.

The 26-year-old varied his pace and mixed his length well to trouble the batters as he went on to take two more wickets—that of Axar Patel and Lalit Yadav—as DC were reduced to 110/8 inside 16 overs.

After Warner (19 off 13 balls) got out cheaply, Manish Pandey waged a lone battle with a 37-ball 50, his 22nd fifty of the tournament.

But the wily Sri Lankan spinner Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva trapped Pandey, following a smart review, and it was all but over for DC.

Continuing his horror run, Shaw (0) got out for his fifth single-digit score from eight IPL innings when he became victim of a terrific run-out by Impact Player sub Anuj Rawat.

Prithvi was always slow with his running, and he showed a clear lack of intent opening with Warner.

Shaw started off the blocks tentatively and Rawat was just pin-point with his throw from extra-cover. Shaw now has 34 runs, including two ducks, from five innings in this IPL.

Earlier, DC bowlers did well to restrict RCB to 174 for 6. RCB were 110 for 2 in 12 overs but they managed to add just 64 runs for the loss of four wicets in the last eight overs.

RCB were going all guns blazing with Kohli and Glenn Maxwell (24 off 14 balls) who was in a six-hitting spree.

But the DC spin trio of Kuldeep, Axar Patel (3-0-25-1) and Lalit Yadav (4-0-29-1) seized the momentum.

Mitchell Marsh (2/18 from two overs), who rejoined the team after his wedding, also made a significant contribution with wickets of RCB captain Faf Du Plessis and Mahipal Lomror.

The famed Kohli-du Plessis duo got going without any fuss, scoring 33 runs in four overs.

Kohli hammered Anrich Nortje for a fine boundary, while the South African upped the ante with a couple of fours.

Du Plessis stepped out to Axar for the first six of the match after spin was introduced in the fourth over.

With Kohli in the box seat, RCB looked in a comfort zone at 89/1 at the halfway mark.

But then, RCB found themselves in the backfoot and were reduced to 132/6 after Kuldeep grabbed the wickets of Maxwell and Dinesh Karthik (0) off successive deliveries.

The double-wicket maiden over was preceded by Axar’s dismissal of Harshal Patel as DC secured a team hat-trick to turn it around in the 15th over.

Harshal’s dismissal was a freak one. Wicketkeeper Abhishek Porel appealed for an LBW and the review showed a faint spike off the bat as Harshal ended up being dismissed caught-behind.

It was Lalit who dismissed Kohli with a big full toss. The star Indian batter perished, failing to clear the midwicket boundary.

Maxwell entered the stage with an aggressive intent and launched Yadav for a couple of sixes in the same over to get it going straightway.

Maxwell was in no mood to relent and the scoring rate almost touched the 10-run an over when Warner took a fine backward running catch to dismiss his Australian teammate.

In the next ball, Karthik got out for a golden duck and it was DC up and running out of nowhere.

