IPL: Delhi Capitals rub salt in Royal Challengers Bangalore's wounds

PTI

New Delhi, May 6

Phil Salt came up with an outrageous display of with the bat as Delhi Capitals kept themselves alive in the IPL with a thumping seven-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore here today.

7000 RCB’s Virat Kohli is the first player to amass 7,000 runs in the tournament’s history.

Virat Kohli (55 off 56) completed his homecoming with a landmark fifty before Mahipal Lomror (54 not out off 29) came up with a career-best knock to take RCB to 181/4.

Needing to win every game to keep alive their playoffs hopes alive, DC’s overseas batters chased the total in 16.4 overs. Besides Salt’s sensational 87 off 45 balls, David Warner (22 off 14), Mitchell Marsh (26 off 17) and Rilee Rossouw (29 not out off 21) produced timely cameos.

It was Delhi’s second consecutive win and they need to win their remaining four games while RCB suffered their fifth loss in 10 matches.

Delhi’s performance also highlighted their dependence on the foreign players with the Indian batters underperforming.

Earlier, Kohli didn’t disappoint his fans in Delhi as he notched his sixth half- century of the season before Lomror played some breathtaking shots on way to his highest score in the IPL.

Brief scores: RCB: 181/4 in 20 overs (Kohli 55, du Plessis 45, Lomror 54*; Marsh 2/21); DC: 187/3 in 16.4 overs (Salt 87, Rossouw 35*).