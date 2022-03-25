IPL: Mahendra Singh Dhoni hands reins to Ravindra Jadeja

Mumbai, March 24

Twelve seasons, four title triumphs and five runner-up finishes later, the iconic Mahendra Singh Dhoni has decided to hand over the captaincy of Chennai Super Kings to his trusted lieutenant Ravindra Jadeja.

But the 40-year-old will continue to represent the franchise for the “season and beyond”, having led one of the most successful IPL sides since the tournament’s inception in 2008, barring the two seasons when the team was suspended in the wake of the spot-fixing scandal.

“MS Dhoni has decided to hand over the leadership of Chennai Super Kings and picked Ravindra Jadeja to lead the team. Jadeja, who has been an integral part of Chennai Super Kings since 2012, will only be the third player to lead CSK,” said CSK in a statement, adding: “Dhoni will continue to represent Chennai Super Kings this season and beyond.”

Dhoni, who will turn 41 in July, had announced his international retirement on August 15, 2020 and yet led CSK to their fourth title last season. CSK play KKR in the first match of IPL-15 here on Saturday.

Feeling good: Jadeja

“Feeling good but at the same time I need to fill in big boots,” said Jadeja in a video shared by CSK on Twitter. “Like Mahi bhai has already set a big legacy and we need to carry it forward, so hopefully I will. And I don’t need to worry too much because he’s here and whatever question I need to ask, I’ll definitely go to him. He was my go-to person and he still is today, so I’m not worried too much.”

India’s World Cup-winning captain Dhoni has always been his own man when it comes to leaving captaincy or announcing his retirement.

He quit Test captaincy and also the five-day game in the middle of a series in Australia in 2014. And when he was sure Virat Kohli was ready to lead India across formats, Dhoni made the way for him in 2017.

Though the inspirational leader carried on to play the IPL after announcing his international retirement in his inimitable style, his decision to hand over the CSK leadership to Jadeja was not entirely surprising.

The 33-year-old Jadeja, who is at the peak of his prowess, is ready for the challenge. The southpaw was CSK’s first retention before the auction ahead of Dhoni, Moeen Ali and Ruturaj Gaikwad.

The announcement still took CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan by surprise, but said: “Whatever decision MS takes it is in the best interest of the team.” — PTI

Club’s legend

It can be safely said that CSK couldn’t have become the brand it became without the charismatic Dhoni, who developed a special bond with the team and its fanatical fans.

Even when representing Pune Supergiant, when CSK were suspended for two seasons in 2016 and 2017, Dhoni’s heart remained with Chennai. “I will be lying if I say that I have moved on. I cannot suddenly say that I am very excited to play for a new team and it will be wrong if I don’t give credit to CSK and the people of Chennai for the last eight years of love and affection that they have given to the team and me,” Dhoni had said ahead of the 2016 edition of the IPL.

His stature grew as he scripted CSK’s fairytale comeback after a two-year suspension, leading the team to a third title in 2018.

Branded the Dad’s Army due to an ageing squad in 2020, when CSK failed to reach the play-offs for the very first time, Dhoni and Co. made a remarkable comeback last season to win their fourth title.

Under his leadership, CSK registered a record 121 wins in 204 matches in the IPL.

