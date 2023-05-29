 IPL final: Gujarat Titans post 214/4 against Chennai Super Kings : The Tribune India

IPL final: Gujarat Titans post 214/4 against Chennai Super Kings

Sai Sudharsan hits 96 in 47 balls

IPL final: Gujarat Titans post 214/4 against Chennai Super Kings

Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya at the toss before the IPL 2023 cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, on Monday, May 29, 2023. PTI



PTI

Ahmedabad, May 29

B Sai Sudharsan slammed 96 in 47 balls as Gujarat Titans posted 214 for four against Chennai Super Kings in the final of the Indian Premier League here on Monday.

Asked to bat first, GT were off to a flying start with their opening duo of Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill putting on 67 runs in seven overs at the packed Narendra Modi Stadium.

While Gill was sent back by star left-arm spinning all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja for a 20-ball 39, Saha went on to make 54 off 39 balls to lay a strong foundation for a formidable total.

Saha was dismissed by seamer Deepak Chahar, who had dropped Gill when the batter was on 3.

Sudharsan, who has also been in good form in recent times, hit six sixes and eight fours in his whirlwind knock.

Tushar Deshpande gave away 56 runs in his four overs.

Brief scores:

Gujarat Titans: 214/4 in 20 overs (Sai Sudharsan 96, Wriddhiman Saha 54).

#Cricket #Gujarat #IPL

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Punjab-born gangster Amarpreet 'Chucky' Samra shot dead in Canada as he comes out of wedding reception in Vancouver

2
Nation

16-year-old girl stabbed over 20 times in horrific killing in crowded northwest Delhi neighbourhood

3
Nation

First signs of integration, Army officers cross-posted to IAF, Navy missile units

4
Haryana

Vinesh Phogat alleges private videos of women wrestlers in police detention recorded secretly by Delhi ACP ; Bajrang Punia says 'IT Cell' spreading morphed photos

5
Punjab Sidhu Moosewala Killing

Attempts to defame singer: Sidhu Moosewala’s Mother

6
Punjab

Operation Night Sweep: Bids for limited-edition whiskey, sale of substandard liquor come to fore in Punjab

7
Chandigarh

Excise Dept raids bars in Mohali district

8
Punjab

Ensure possession of property to landlord: Punjab and Haryana High Court to police, administration

9
Nation

IAF aircraft makes precautionary landing near Bhind in MP

10
Punjab

4 armed men loot Rs 40 lakh from petrol pump in Punjab's Sirhind

Don't Miss

View All
Visuals of action against wrestlers leave Olympics gold medallist Abhinav Bindra distraught
Sports

Visuals of action against wrestlers leave Olympics gold medallist Abhinav Bindra distraught

TOEFL to be now accepted for Canada’s higher learning institutions, decision to benefit Indian students
Nation

TOEFL to be now accepted for Canada’s higher learning institutions, decision to benefit Indian students

Foreign dream snuffing out lives, five deaths in May alone
Jalandhar

Foreign dream snuffing out lives, five deaths in May alone

Sikhs in Canada allowed to ride motorcycles without helmets for special events
Diaspora

Sikhs in Canada allowed to ride motorcycles without helmets for special events

Pictures: Police deployed in Haryana to 'prevent' protesters from reaching Delhi to support wrestlers
Haryana

Protesting wrestlers detained for violation of law and order, police clears protest site at Jantar Mantar

Green concern, NGT says Kufri being weighed down by horses
Himachal

Green concern, NGT says Kufri being weighed down by horses

Thousands of fish found dead in Dal Lake in Srinagar
J & K

Thousands of fish found dead in Dal Lake in Srinagar

At Golden Temple entrance, big digital screen to guide visitors on dos, don’ts
Punjab

At Golden Temple entrance, big digital screen to guide visitors on dos, don'ts

Top News

16-year-old girl stabbed to death in Delhi’s Rohini

16-year-old girl stabbed over 20 times in horrific killing in crowded northwest Delhi neighbourhood

In a shocking display of public apathy, people can be seen p...

Amit Shah arrives in strife-torn Manipur to bring peace

Amit Shah arrives in strife-torn Manipur to bring peace

Ethnic clashes that first broke out in Manipur have claimed ...

Your responsibility to take care of law and order: Kejriwal tells Delhi L-G over Shahbad Dairy murder

Your responsibility to take care of law and order: Kejriwal tells Delhi L-G over Shahbad Dairy murder

The 16-year-old girl was stabbed to death allegedly by her b...

IPL final: Gujarat Titans post 214/4 against Chennai Super Kings

IPL final: Gujarat Titans post 214/4 against Chennai Super Kings

Sai Sudharsan hits 96 in 47 balls

CBI books British company Rolls Royce, arms dealers for alleged corruption in Advanced Jet Trainer deal

CBI books British company Rolls Royce, arms dealers for alleged corruption in Advanced Jet Trainer deal

It is alleged during 2003-12, accused entered into a conspir...


Cities

View All

Suspected Pakistani drone shot down near International Border in Punjab's Amritsar

Suspected Pakistani drone shot down near International Border in Punjab's Amritsar

Rs 5-lakh robbery case cracked, 4 arrested

Kiosks near Golden Temple ransacked; traders miffed

Swindler dupes shopkeeper in name of MLA

Randhawa takes charge as PSPCL border zone Engineer-in-Chief

Students’ deportation: MP writes to Canadian minister

Students’ deportation: MP writes to Canadian minister

Draft policy focuses on inclusive education for special children

Draft policy focuses on inclusive education for special children

3 members of Jassi gang nabbed

Excise Dept raids bars in Mohali district

Three days left, 50% yet to pay property tax

Civic body mulls tree census, writes to Dehradun institute

16-year-old girl stabbed to death in Delhi’s Rohini

16-year-old girl stabbed over 20 times in horrific killing in crowded northwest Delhi neighbourhood

Delhi, Punjab Congress leaders meet Kharge, Rahul; indications may not support AAP on Ordinance issue

Shahbad Dairy murder: Victim’s parents demand capital punishment for accused

Your responsibility to take care of law and order: Kejriwal tells Delhi L-G over Shahbad Dairy murder

Shahbad Dairy murder: 16 stabs, fractured skull, chilling details emerge from postmortem of Delhi teen

Choked Bist Doab Canal has farmers worried

Choked Bist Doab Canal has farmers worried

Demanding BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh’s arrest, farmers march towards Governor’s residence

Imperative for Punjab to save its rivers: Speaker

Foreign dream snuffing out lives, five deaths in May alone

Women farm activists from Punjab headed for Delhi stopped at Ambala

Vigilance Bureau initiates probe of corruption charges against 4 Ludhiana MC officials

Vigilance Bureau initiates probe of corruption charges against 4 Ludhiana MC officials

Three arrested with 1.6 kg of heroin worth Rs 8 crore in Ludhiana

5 mobile phones, tobacco seized from Ludhiana Central Jail

Man, kin booked for sexually harassing daughter-in-law

Three miscreants attack biker, take away vehicle

Over 1 lakh kids administered polio drops on Day 1 of vaccination drive

Over 1 lakh kids administered polio drops on Day 1 of vaccination drive

Seven arrested for immoral trafficking

Class VIII district topper honoured