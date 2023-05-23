 IPL: Gujarat Titans look to go for Shubman Gill : The Tribune India

IPL: Gujarat Titans look to go for Shubman Gill

Opener in focus again as Dhoni’s CSK try to ambush GT’s final bid

IPL: Gujarat Titans look to go for Shubman Gill

Gujarat Titans’ Shubman Gill will face the challenge of tackling the slingers of Chennai Super Kings’ Matheesha Pathirana and the guile of Maheesh Theekshana. PTI



PTI

Chennai, May 22

Mahendra Singh Dhoni will have a lot of brainstorming to do to stop a rampaging Shubman Gill as Chennai Super Kings meet holders Gujarat Titans in the Qualifier 1 of the IPL here tomorrow.

2 Jadeja has a particularly good match-up against Hardik, having dismissed him twice in four innings

32 The 32 sixes Tewatia has hit in the death overs is the joint-most — alongside Jadeja — by an Indian since IPL 2020

Gill, who played the role of an enforcer with a century against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sunday, has overshadowed Virat Kohli and will certainly force one of the India’s greatest captains to go back to drawing board and make plans for him.

Gujarat haven’t played at the tricky Chepauk pitch this season and this adds a frill of excitement to the game. The pitches here have been cloaked in suspense, with some being slow in nature while others have been good to bat on.

For Gujarat, tackling the slowness of the Chepauk track will be a challenge and how well they negotiate Deepak Chahar’s Powerplay overs and Matheesha Pathirana’s slingers at the back-end will determine the outcome of the match.

And this is where Hardik Pandya and head coach Ashish Nehra will find Sri Lankan skipper Dasun Shanaka’s inputs handy as he has handled both Pathirana and spinner Maheesh Theekshana for the national team.

While Shanaka might be used more as an all-rounder, Gujarat, depending on the toss can also try out left-arm spinner R Sai Kishore, who knows these conditions well.

There is a chance that Irishman Joshua Little will be back in the playing XI in place of Shanaka and Sai Kishore comes in place of Yash Dayal, who is yet to get back his confidence after being hit for five sixes by his statemate Rinku Singh.

For Chennai, a good start by openers Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad will be important. — PTI

RCB fans troll Gill’s sister after loss

New Delhi: Shubman Gill’s sister Shahneel became the latest target of the vitriolic trolling after Gujarat Titans dumped out Royal Challengers Bangalore with a thumping six-wicket in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Shahneel had put up pictures of her watching the match with her friends on social media which angered some of the supporters of RCB and targeted the sister-brother duo.

The trolling prompted a tweet from Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal today, in which she has slammed the trollers. She said that stern action will be taken against those trolling the batsman’s sister.

“Extremely shameful to see trollers abusing #ShubhmanGill’s sister just because the team they follow lost a match. Previously we had initiated action against people abusing #ViratKohli’s daughter. DCW will take action against all those who have abused Gill’s sister as well. This shall not be tolerated!” she said in a tweet.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Shubman Gill, his sister Shahneel abused on social media after Gujarat Titans send Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore out of IPL

2
Entertainment

Model-actor Aditya Singh Rajput found dead in his apartment

3
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann claims Channi's nephew demanded Rs 2 crore from Punjab cricketer for govt job, ex-CM denies charge

4
Punjab

Kartarpur Corridor reunion: Mahendra Kaur meets her long-lost brother Sheikh Abdul Aziz after more than 75 years

5
Chandigarh

Punjab govt gives approval for shorter route construction to Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport from Chandigarh

6
Diaspora

Indian-origin woman Mandeep Kaur jailed for delivering cash, drugs in UK

7
Punjab

Salman Khan, Sidhu Moosewala’s manager among top 10 targets on Lawrence Bishnoi’s hit list, says NIA

8
Nation

Impact of Rs 2,000 notes withdrawal ‘very very marginal’ on economy: RBI Governor

9
J & K

Global leaders arrive in Srinagar for G-20 meeting

10
Bathinda

ICC charges Bathinda-based umpire Jatin Kashyap for breaching anti-corruption code

Don't Miss

View All
Meet Instagram's new Twitter competitor
Science Technology

Meet Instagram's new Twitter competitor

Indian-origin Sikh councillor makes history after being appointed 1st turban-wearing Lord Mayor of UK's Coventry
Diaspora

Indian-origin Sikh councillor makes history after being appointed 1st turban-wearing Lord Mayor of UK's Coventry

Snow cover in river basins falls 10%, Himachal Pradesh stares at water crisis
Himachal

Snow cover in river basins falls 10%, Himachal Pradesh stares at water crisis

Plot ‘bought’ for ~600 to now be sold for ~7 cr
Haryana

Plot 'bought' for Rs 600 to now be sold for Rs 7 crore in Gurugram

‘Suicidal’ for forests in Haryana, FCA Bill draws flak from activists
Haryana

‘Suicidal’ for forests in Haryana, FCA Bill draws flak from activists

World’s first lip kiss occurred in Mesopotamia 4,500 years ago: Research
Trending

World’s first lip kiss occurred in Mesopotamia 4,500 years ago: Research

Global warming: Hottest year by 2028, mercury may cross 1.5°C threshold
World

Global warming: Hottest year by 2028, mercury may cross 1.5°C threshold

Spruced up: Srinagar wears a new look ahead of G20 meeting
Features

Spruced up: Srinagar wears a new look ahead of G20 meeting

Top News

12-point plan for Pacific Islands: Modi

12-point plan for Pacific Islands: Modi

Unveils health initiatives to boost ties | India, US hold pa...

Marginal impact of ~2,000 note withdrawal: RBI chief

Marginal impact of Rs 2,000 note withdrawal: RBI chief

Petrol stations, shops refuse Rs 2,000 notes

Fresh violence in Manipur, houses torched; Army called

Fresh violence in Manipur, houses torched; Army called

Curfew extended, Net curbs for 5 more days

External sector, uncertain weather pose risk to growth

External sector, uncertain weather pose risk to growth

Northwest sizzles, Delhi temp crosses 46°C; relief likely today

Northwest sizzles, Delhi temp crosses 46°C; relief likely today

IMD predicts heavy rain in region between May 23-26


Cities

View All

Amritsar Development Authority cracks down on illegal colonies in city

Amritsar Development Authority cracks down on illegal colonies in city

Ajnala residents hold protest over worsening law & order

SAD govt installed screens at Heritage Street in Amritsar for advertisements only: Activists

Administration stops reconstruction work at Sikh warrior 's house

Animals damage fencing along Cantonment-Khalsa College road

Punjab gives nod to shorter airport route from UT; will acquire 14 acres

Punjab gives nod to shorter airport route from Chandigarh; will acquire 14 acres

Shots fired at Zirakpur hotel pool party, 1 hurt

Dera Bassi MC puts up height barriers on old Ambala-Kalka road

SIT to probe Dhanas accident

Light rain likely in Chandigarh for 5 days from today

AAP’s Satyendar Jain in hospital over ‘spinal injury’

AAP’s Satyendar Jain in hospital over ‘spinal injury’

SC to hear former minister’s bail plea on May 26

File action plan on bomb threats received by schools, cops told

Delhi court for refund of GST collected from DNB candidates

Burglar arrested

More doles for Adampur, ~29.58-cr projects for 11 villages

More doles for Adampur, Rs 29.58-cr projects for 11 villages

Rs 50 crore for city roads’ makeover

Minister himself checks papers of 63 buses, gets 5 impounded

After15 years , Sultanpur Lodhi gets bus connectivity to Nakodar

Farm labourers lay siege to SSP office for 2 hrs

Stubble burning continues in Ludhiana dist but less than last year

Stubble burning continues in Ludhiana dist but less than last year

Ludhiana MC begins trial of electric vehicle charging station

Haryana man arrested for stealing 350 quintals of rice

Two friends die, one gets critically injured after speeding car hits them at Khanna

Irked residents write to govt, seek action against offenders

Waste burning rampant in Patiala, civic body fails to identify culprits

Waste burning rampant in Patiala, civic body fails to identify culprits

MC polls: Work on delimitation of wards yet to complete in Patiala

Allocation of shamlat land: Zameen Prapti Sangharsh panel to protest at DC office in Patiala on May 31

40 students participate in DAV inter-house cricket tournament in Patiala

Railway union asks Centre to restore old pension scheme