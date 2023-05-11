IPL: Kolkata Knight Riders eye hat-trick of wins

Kolkata, May 10

A resurgent Kolkata Knight Riders will look for their third victory in a row in their fight for survival when they face a struggling Rajasthan Royals in the IPL here tomorrow.

Facing must-win scenarios, the two-time champions showed tremendous resilience to bounce back into reckoning after their wins over Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings, both in dramatic last-ball finishes.

The wins have not only boosted their sagging morale but have also taken the side to sixth place from eighth in the standings.

As things stand, four teams, including KKR and RR, are locked on 10 points in a mid-table rush for the playoffs.

RR may be ahead on net run-rate (NRR) but the equation could change quickly if KKR continue their winning run as a victory for either side will take them into the top-four. While KKR are high on confidence after two thrilling wins, RR would be raring to go again. RR had posted 200-plus totals but were done in by some baffling strategies in two of their three losses. — PTI

Boult raises Russell alarm

Kolkata: Rajasthan Royals’ pace spearhead Trent Boult today said they need to be clear in their plan against big-hitting Andre Russell, who returned to form against Punjab Kings in their last IPL match with a 23-ball 42. “Russell is one of the most destructive batters in T20 cricket. He has 600-plus sixes (603) in the format. He’s a guy you need to be extremely clear about your plan,” Boult said today.