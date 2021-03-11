IPL: Marsh's heroics power DC to win

Navi Mumbai, May 11

Riding on Mitchell Marsh’s all-round heroics, Delhi Capitals beat Rajasthan Royals by eight wickets here today to keep their IPL playoffs hopes alive.

After their bowlers restricted RR to 160/6, Marsh’s 62-ball 89 and David Warner’s unbeaten 52 off 41 balls helped the Capitals complete the task with 11 balls to spare.

With the ball, Marsh had picked up the two important wickets of Yashasvi Jaiswal (19) and Ravichandran Ashwin (50). Then he smashed seven sixes and five fours to emerge as the night’s hero.

“It was a tough game physically when you have to bat and bowl,” Player of the Match Marsh said. “The first five overs were hard. There was swing, seam and bounce and it reminded me of the Perth stadium,” he added.

Brief scores: RR: 160/6 (Ashwin 50; Sakariya 2/23, Marsh 2/25); DC: 161/2 in 18.1 overs (Marsh 89, Warner 52*). — PTI