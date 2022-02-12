Kolkata Knight Riders snap Shreyas Iyer for Rs 12.25 crore at IPL auction

PTI

Bengaluru, February 12

Stylish India international Shreyas Iyer predictably became the highest paid player among the marquee set with Kolkata Knight Riders making a whopping bid of Rs 12.25 crore after an intense price war at the Indian Premier League auction here on Saturday.

Iyer's entry in KKR fold ensures a captaincy candidate for them while the Shah Rukh Khan co-owned franchise also got back their Australian pace spearhead Pat Cummins for half the price at Rs 7.25 crore. One of the biggest gainer was South African pacer Kagiso Rabada who fetched more than a million dollar with Punjab Kings successfully buying him for Rs 9.25 crore.

#IPLAuction