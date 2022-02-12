Kolkata Knight Riders snap Shreyas Iyer for Rs 12.25 crore at IPL auction

Bengaluru, February 12
Stylish India international Shreyas Iyer predictably became the highest paid player among the marquee set with Kolkata Knight Riders making a whopping bid of Rs 12.25 crore after an intense price war at the Indian Premier League auction here on Saturday.
Iyer's entry in KKR fold ensures a captaincy candidate for them while the Shah Rukh Khan co-owned franchise also got back their Australian pace spearhead Pat Cummins for half the price at Rs 7.25 crore. One of the biggest gainer was South African pacer Kagiso Rabada who fetched more than a million dollar with Punjab Kings successfully buying him for Rs 9.25 crore.
Deepak Hooda sold to Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 5.75 Crore.
Retired West Indian all-rounder Dwayne Bravo bought back by CSK for Rs 4.40 crore.
Devdutt Padikal sold to Rajasthan Royals for Rs. 7.75 crore. His base price was Rs 2 crore. He was playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League, before entering the auction in 2022.
David Miller Unsold. With a base price of Rs. 1 cr, no interest shown by any franchise.
South African cricketer Faf Du Plessis sold to RCB for Rs 7 Crore. His base price was Rs. 2 crore.
Mohammed Shami with a base price of Rs. 2 crore, sold to Gujarat Titans for Rs. 6.25 crore
Trent Boult starts with a base price of Rs. 2 crore. Amidst a stiff competition between MI and RR, Boult sold to Rajasthan Royals for Rs. 8 crore
Shikhar Dhawan is sold to Punjab Kings for Rs 8.25 crore. His base price was Rs 2 crore
