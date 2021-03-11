IPL: MI derail Chennai express

Mumbai, May 12
Mumbai Indians snuffed out defending champions Chennai Super Kings’ faint hopes of making the IPL playoffs with a five-wicket win in a low-scoring match here.
Opting to bowl, MI shot out CSK for 97, with pacer Daniel Sams (3/16) running through the MS Dhoni-led side’s top-order with a fiery opening spell.
The Rohit Sharma-led MI then huffed and puffed to overhaul the small target.
MI were four wickets down for 33 runs in the fifth over, with Mukesh Choudhary (3/23) doing most of the damage. However, Tilak Varma (34 not out off 32 balls) and Hrithik Shooken (18) calmed the frayed nerves with a 48-run stand for the fifth wicket. MI reached 103/ 5 in 14.5 overs. Tim David remained not out on 16 off just seven balls.
“The opposition bowled really well and a bit of application was needed from our side. These are the kind of games where you learn a lot,” Dhoni said after the game.
Brief scores: CSK 97 all out in 16 overs (Dhoni 36*; Sams 3/16, Kartikeya 2/22, Meredith 2/27); MI: 103/5 in 14.5 overs (Varma 34*; Choudhary 3/23). — PTI
KKR buy team in UAE’s T20 league
Dubai: Kolkata Knight Riders have acquired the rights to own and operate a franchise in the UAE’s upcoming T20 league and it will based in Abu Dhabi. The franchise will be named Abu Dhabi Knight Riders. PTI
