IPL: Not riding into sunset

Navi Mumbai, May 17

Rahul Tripathi batted like a man on a mission before Umran Malik sizzled with his pace as Sunrisers Hyderabad kept their slim IPL playoffs hopes alive with a three-run win over Mumbai Indians here today.

Tripathi scored 76 from 44 balls to guide Sunrisers Hyderabad to 193/6. He was complemented by Priyam Garg (42) and Nicholas Pooran (38).

Malik (3/23 in three overs) then produced a sensational performance, while the seasoned Bhuvneshwar Kumar (1/26 in four overs) bowled a wicket-maiden in the crucial 19th over to stop MI at 190/7 despite the best efforts by Rohit Sharma (48), Ishan Kishan (43) and Tim David (46).

The victory keeps SRH in the playoffs race on paper as they move up to 12 points. They need to win their last game and hope for other results to go their way.

Brief scores: SRH: 193/6 (Tripathi 76, Garg 42; Ramandeep 3/20); MI: 190/7 (Rohit 48, David 46; Malik 3/23). — PTI

Rahane sidelined

Kolkata Knight Riders batter Ajinkya Rahane has been ruled out of the remainder of the IPL, owing to a hamstring injury, the franchise said today. In an official announcement posted on its Twitter handle, KKR said, “Ajinkya Rahane is going to miss the remaining games of #IPL2022 due to a hamstring injury. Wish you a speedy recovery @ajinkyarahane88.” PTI