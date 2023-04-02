IPL: Punjab glisten in rain

Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Mohali, April 1

A heavily overcast sky and the timely wicket of Andre Russell helped Punjab Kings begin their IPL campaign with a victory over Kolkata Knight Riders by the DLS method at IS Bindra PCA Stadium here today.

Skipper Shikhar Dhawan (above) hit a 29-ball 40. Photo: Vicky

After the hosts had put up an imposing 191/5 in their 20 overs, the players had to trudge off the ground after 16 overs in the KKR innings due to heavy showers. At this point, KKR were 146/7, seven runs short of the DLS par score of 153. After a wait lasting around half-an-hour, with no possibility of resumption of play, the hosts were declared the winners.

The visitors had a disastrous start, with left-arm paceman Arshdeep Singh picking up two early wickets, and half the side was back in the pavilion for only 80 runs in 10.1 overs.