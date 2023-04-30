 IPL: Punjab Kings beat Chennai Super Kings by 4 wickets in last-ball thriller : The Tribune India

IPL: Punjab Kings beat Chennai Super Kings by 4 wickets in last-ball thriller

Opener Prabhsimran Singh top-scores for PBKS with 42 off 24 balls

IPL: Punjab Kings beat Chennai Super Kings by 4 wickets in last-ball thriller

Punjab Kings batters Atharva Taide and Prabhsimran Singh run between the wickets during the IPL 2023 cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings, at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, on Sunday, April 30, 2023. PTI



PTI

Chennai, April 30

Punjab Kings beat Chennai Super Kings by four wickets in their Indian Premier League match here on Sunday.

Electing to bat, Devon Conway smashed 16 fours and a six during his 52-ball unbeaten 92, before MS Dhoni (13 not out) slammed two sixes off the last two balls of the innings to take CSK to 200 for 4.

Punjab Kings crossed the target on the last ball, reaching 201 for 6 in 20 overs.

Opener Prabhsimran Singh top-scored for PBKS with 42 off 24 balls while Liam Livingstone made 40.

For CSK, Tushar Deshpande (3/49) was the pick of the bowlers while Ravindra Jadeja returned figures of 2/32.

Chennai Super Kings: 200 for 4 in 20 overs (Devon Conway 92 not out; Rahul Chahar 1/35).

Punjab Kings: 201 for 6 in 20 overs (Prabhsimran Singh 42, Liam Livingstone 40; Tushar Deshpande 3/49).

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Ludhiana

3 minors among 11 dead after inhaling toxic gas in Giaspura area of Ludhiana

2
Ludhiana

7 AAP leaders arrested on extortion charge

3
Trending

Keep ‘encounter’ to the field: Punjab police’s terse reply to Lucknow Super Giants tweet after Kings lose IPL tie

4
Diaspora

Indian-origin man found guilty of killing teens who played doorbell-ringing prank at his house in US

5
Chandigarh

Chandigarh’s Raghav secures AIR 20 in JEE (Main), tops tricity

6
Haryana

High levels of nickel, benzene found in air near Panipat thermal station

7
Punjab

Rs 196 cr for infra at Patiala medical college

8
Punjab

Grant increased, now provide better results: CM to Punjabi University

9
Haryana

IAS officer Vijay Dahiya files anticipatory bail application

10
Nation

Climate change alters rain pattern across country

Don't Miss

View All
Galwan braveheart’s wife commissioned into army, posted to Ladakh
Nation

Galwan braveheart's wife commissioned into Indian Army, posted to Ladakh

Time to cleanse Punjab
Comment NOUS INDICA

Time to cleanse Punjab

Below normal temperature in Punjab, Haryana in May
Delhi

Below normal temperature in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi in May

Bizarre ‘start up’ operating from Bihar to train jobless youths on how to break ATMs in 15 minutes unearthed by UP Police
Trending

Bizarre ‘start up’ operating from Bihar to train jobless youths on how to break ATMs in 15 minutes unearthed by UP Police

Punjab govt declares public holiday on May 1 to mark Labour Day
Punjab

Punjab govt declares public holiday on May 1 to mark Labour Day

Badal's demise: Chandigarh administration declares public holiday on Thursday
Chandigarh

Badal's demise: Chandigarh administration declares public holiday on Thursday

Punjab govt declares holiday on April 27; people queue up to pay last respects to Parkash Singh Badal
Punjab

Punjab govt declares holiday on April 27; people queue up to pay last respects to Parkash Singh Badal

14,000 vacant posts of primary school teacher belie govt claims
Schools

14,000 vacant posts of primary school teacher belie Punjab Govt claims

Top News

WFI chief thanks Akhilesh Yadav for not siding with protesting wrestlers; says ready to resign if protesters go back

WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan says ready to resign if protesters go back; alleges Bajrang Punia, Deepender Hooda hatched plot

Thanks Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav for not associa...

6 killed due to gas leak from factory in Giaspura area of Ludhiana

3 minors among 11 dead after inhaling toxic gas in Giaspura area of Ludhiana

Authorities suspect that dumping of some chemicals in the se...

Wholesale reservation frustrates purpose of quota, says Supreme Court

Wholesale reservation frustrates purpose of quota, says Supreme Court

Top court asks Madhya Pradesh Government to review 75% domic...

Shuttlers Satwik and Chirag secure Asia Championships title, end 58-year-old drought

Shuttlers Satwik and Chirag secure Asia Championships title, end 58-year-old drought

Start doubles players become first Indians after Dinesh Khan...

PM Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ creates history with 100th episode today, live broadcast at UN headquarters

Mann ki Baat spiritual journey for me, allowed me to connect with people: PM Modi in 100th episode

The prime minister said the programme is a reflection of the...


Cities

View All

80% procured wheat lying in grain markets

80% procured wheat lying in grain markets

Kunal Manhas tops Amritsar dist with 99.98 percentile

VB yet to get assessment reports of ex-minister Soni’s properties

12 illegal constructions razed

75K litres of lahan seized in Tarn Taran

Bathinda jail warder provided cellphones to inmates, arrested

Bathinda jail warder provided cellphones to inmates, arrested

Chandigarh’s Raghav secures AIR 20 in JEE (Main), tops tricity

Chandigarh’s Raghav secures AIR 20 in JEE (Main), tops tricity

SHO of Panchkula women’s unit killed in Maharashtra accident

Rain likely for next five days in Chandigarh

‘Will go again, finish my speech at Oscars’: Guneet Monga

Rent defaulters in Chandigarh to face music

Delhi Police provide security to 7 women wrestlers who complained against WFI chief

Delhi Police provide security to 7 women wrestlers who complained against WFI chief

Mega parent-teacher meeting held in Delhi government, MCD schools

Examine records of expenditure , L-G tells officials

Court extends Sisodia's judicial custody till May 8

Delhi: 22-year-old stabbed to death for refusing cigarette

JEE (Main): Siddharth tops dist with AIR 307

JEE (Main): Siddharth tops dist with AIR 307

Kapurthala procures 3.26 LMT wheat, breaks previous record

Lok Insaaf Party will extend support to BJP in Jalandhar Lok Sabha polls: Former AAP ally Simarjit Bains

As campaigning picks up, bevy of leaders floods dist

Man stalks, harasses principal’s wife, held

6 killed due to gas leak from factory in Giaspura area of Ludhiana

3 minors among 11 dead after inhaling toxic gas in Giaspura area of Ludhiana

7 AAP leaders arrested on extortion charge

Lok Insaaf Party will extend support to BJP in Jalandhar Lok Sabha polls: Former AAP ally Simarjit Bains

Shastri Hall not ready to hold badminton meets: Ex-shuttlers

JEE (Main): 30 from district score over 99 percentile

New PRTC bus stand to be made functional soon in Patiala: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

New PRTC bus stand to be made functional soon in Patiala: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Thapar students showcase Punjab’s cultural heritage in Patiala

45 papers presented at Law University seminar in Patiala

38 students get course completion certificates

Students educated on disaster management