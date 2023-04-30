IPL: Punjab Kings beat Chennai Super Kings by 4 wickets in last-ball thriller

PTI

Chennai, April 30

Punjab Kings beat Chennai Super Kings by four wickets in their Indian Premier League match here on Sunday.

Electing to bat, Devon Conway smashed 16 fours and a six during his 52-ball unbeaten 92, before MS Dhoni (13 not out) slammed two sixes off the last two balls of the innings to take CSK to 200 for 4.

Punjab Kings crossed the target on the last ball, reaching 201 for 6 in 20 overs.

Opener Prabhsimran Singh top-scored for PBKS with 42 off 24 balls while Liam Livingstone made 40.

For CSK, Tushar Deshpande (3/49) was the pick of the bowlers while Ravindra Jadeja returned figures of 2/32.

Chennai Super Kings: 200 for 4 in 20 overs (Devon Conway 92 not out; Rahul Chahar 1/35).

Punjab Kings: 201 for 6 in 20 overs (Prabhsimran Singh 42, Liam Livingstone 40; Tushar Deshpande 3/49).