 IPL: Punjab Kings head coach Bayliss focussing on death overs batting, wickets in middle overs : The Tribune India

IPL: Punjab Kings head coach Bayliss focussing on death overs batting, wickets in middle overs

The squad boasts the likes of Shikhar Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone and Arshdeep Singh

IPL: Punjab Kings head coach Bayliss focussing on death overs batting, wickets in middle overs

Punjab Kings captain Shikhar Dhawan in action during a practice session ahead of the IPL 2023, at PCA stadium in Mohali. PTI Photo



PTI

New Delhi, March 28

New Punjab Kings head coach Trevor Bayliss has listed out death overs batting and wickets in the middle overs as the two key areas of improvement for the team aiming to end its title drought in the IPL.

Punjab finished an underwhelming sixth in the previous four editions with their only final appearance coming way back in 2014.

Bayliss, a World Cup winning coach who also guided KKR to two IPL trophies, is expected to turn an inconsistent Punjab into a consistent outfit.

The squad looks strong on paper and boasts the likes of Shikhar Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone and Arshdeep Singh. Punjab had bought Curran for a record Rs 18.50 crore at the auction earlier this year.

Speaking to PTI, the 60-year-old from Australia talked about the preparations for the IPL and his expectations from the players.

"One of things that we thought was lacking last year was not able to finish off innings with the bat. That was one of the reasons why we decided to go after a young all-rounder like Sam. He gives us a strength in the middle-order and he is a world class bowler as well.

"From the batting point of view, we want some of the guys in the top-order to go on and make those 70s and 80s, that makes it easier for the middle order," he said from Mohali where the team hosts KKR in its IPL opener.

Bayliss is working to create a pressure-free environment within the team as that is imperative for success.

"I want them to play the game for the reasons they started playing the game at the first place, which is the love for the game. I don't know what it was like in the past but I will run this team like I have always done.

"It doesn't guarantee success but we will enjoy ourselves and play with a smile on our face but when we need to we will do the hard yards in the practice field." Having achieved success in international as well as franchise cricket, Bayliss believes the main players have to perform for any team to be consistent.

"I am not exactly sure if I can pin point one thing," he said when asked about the secret to success in an unforgiving format like the T20.

"From bowling point of view if you are taking wickets through the middle overs you are very tough to beat. Taking wickets in middle overs is very important.

"In this day and age, teams bat deep across the board. What you need is your main players scoring runs and taking wickets.

"How do you achieve that? To be in a good frame of mind, playing under less pressure and not be under pressure to perform. From my point of view it is about creating an environment that takes the pressure off all the players," he said.

 'Very tough to beat someone like Jonny'        

Uncapped Australian Matthew Short has replaced the injured Bairstow in the Punjab squad and he is one of the opening options for the team alongside Dhawan.

"We have got a coupe of options but not giving any secrets away. You have to wait for the first game. We got Matthew Short who was outstanding in the Big Bash. We got some local talent here as well.

"Having said that, it is very hard to replace someone like Jonny." Barring Rabada, who will be available from the second game onwards, all other foreign players are available for the KKR game.

'No reason Dhawan can't make India comeback'        

The 37-year-old opener, who captained India as recently as November, finds himself out of the Indian ODI setup. With Shubman Gill excelling at the top, it would be extremely tough to stage a comeback, but Bayliss feels the India veteran still can.

"He is very well respected by the young players in the team. He is a very positive influence on the team and will do a fantastic job." On his international comeback, Bayliss added: "There is no reason he can't. Playing at the top level first thing is you need is to be in form and scoring runs.

"Hopefully from our point of view he scores a truckload of runs in the next few months and force his way back in and that would be great for us and great for India as well." In Rabada, Curran and Arshdeep Singh, the team has pace options which can be used in any stage of the innings.

Having become the costliest buy in IPL history, it would be natural for Curran to feel the pressure of his whopping price tag.

However, Bayliss is confident about Curran delivering for Punjab.

"I know him from England days. He is very level headed. He and his brother (Tom) are not afraid to bowl the last over. They always want the ball in their hand. It won't be any different here."  

'Too much franchise cricket taking place, ICC needs to handle it'    

New T20 leagues popping up with each passing season has made the cricketing calendar more hectic than ever. Players are being forced to choose formats, notably Ben Stokes, and to Bayliss, it doesn't come as a surprise.

"There is a lot of franchise cricket around the world which is probably bit too much. The ICC needs to make sure they have got a handle on the amount of T20 cricket being played.

"That is where a lot of money is made for cricket to operate all round the world  but it will be a shame to lose Test cricket or even ODIs to be honest.

"India, England and Australia play more than any other international team. They have had separate teams for red ball and white ball format in the last year or two. Some of the best players are not playing one format or the other," said Bayliss.

'For Bazball to work, you need naturally aggressive batters'                         

England have redefined the way Test cricket is played with their uber-aggressive batting approach. They have set the benchmark but Bayliss said other teams trying to play like England will only succeed if they have 'naturals' like Stokes' side possesses.

"Firstly you got to have the right players in the team, it (bazball) is a natural approach. It has to be their natural game. England have these type of players. If you don't have those players and you try to play in that fashion, it is not going to work," he added.  

#Arshdeep Singh #Cricket #IPL #Shikhar Dhawan

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan gifts himself a swanky SUV worth Rs 10 crore following ‘Pathaan’ success; watch video

2
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann’s photo blackened at mohalla clinic in Khatkar Kalan

3
Punjab

Police close to arresting Amritpal, Punjab Advocate-General tells high court

4
Punjab

Amritpal Singh seen without turban on Delhi street in fresh CCTV footage

5
Punjab

Couple from Punjab's Goraya shot dead in Philippines

6
Amritsar

Air India starts direct flight from Amritsar to UK’s Gatwick

7
Punjab

Fugitive's guard 'Fauji' arrested

8
Nation

Namibian cheetah Sasha dies at Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh

9
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Evicted in morning, street vendors return in evening

10
Punjab

Many loose ends, Amritpal’s escape has police in a spot

Don't Miss

View All
Amritpal Singh’s selfie with close aide surfaces on social media; Punjab police remain on hunt
Trending

Amritpal Singh's selfie with close aide surfaces on social media; Punjab police remain on hunt

Fly from Hisar to eight destinations by Sept
Haryana

Fly from Hisar to eight destinations by September

PM praises parents of youngest organ donor
Amritsar

PM praises parents of youngest organ donor

STUDY VISA FRAUD
Punjab

How study visa fraud shattered their Canadian dream

Academic text produced by ChatGPT formulaic, would be picked up by AI-detection tools: Study
Science Technology

Academic text produced by ChatGPT formulaic, would be picked up by AI-detection tools: Study

Lifespan in Haryana down 7 years, Punjab 6 years, pollution to blame
Nation

Lifespan in Haryana down 7 years, Punjab 6 years, pollution to blame

G20 ends in city, encroachments return
Amritsar

G20 ends in Amritsar, encroachments return

In 10 years, groundwater dips by 3.48m in Karnal district
Haryana

In 10 years, groundwater dips by 3.48m in Karnal district

Top News

Licences of 18 pharma firms cancelled for manufacturing spurious drugs

Licences of 18 pharma firms cancelled for manufacturing spurious drugs

As part of the special drive, the regulators have identified...

Atiq Ahmed held guilty in 2006 Umesh Pal kidnapping case, his brother acquitted

Atiq Ahmad, 2 others get life sentence in Umesh Pal kidnapping case

7 others, including Ahmed's brother Khalid Azim alias Ashraf...

Rahul Gandhi to abide by deadline on vacating official residence

Rahul Gandhi to abide by deadline on vacating official residence

Writes to Mohit Rajan, Deputy Secretary in the MS Branch of ...

Punjab AG says police close to arresting Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal

Police close to arresting Amritpal, Punjab Advocate-General tells high court

Amritpal's counsel on the other hand contended that he was i...

Amritpal Singh seen without turban on Delhi street in fresh CCTV footage

Amritpal Singh seen without turban on Delhi street in fresh CCTV footage

Behind him, Papalpreet Singh, who is said to be his mentor, ...


Cities

View All

BSF shoots down drone near international border in Amritsar sector, seizes contraband

In 4 different incidents, BSF shoots down drone, arrests 2 men and seizes weapons and drugs near international border in Punjab

Harassed for dowry, 2 women end lives in Amritsar

20 booked on charge of murder bid

Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, approves over Rs 733-crore budget for new financial year

Roof of house collapses near Bhaiyan Da Shivala in Amritsar

60 high-risk criminals lodged in Bathinda jail’s ‘dead zone’

60 high-risk criminals including Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria lodged in Bathinda jail's 'dead zone'

Minor girls run away from home to meet jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Bathinda

New norms for dog sterilisation in Chandigarh

New norms for dog sterilisation in Chandigarh

Chandigarh may cut reserve price of liquor vends by 6-10%

Chandigarh: Evicted in morning, street vendors return in evening

Chandigarh Heritage panel to take up issues raised by Mayor

Event focuses on Chandigarh art, culture

Delhi HC overturns trial court order, frames charges against Shrajeel Imam, 8 others

2019 Jamia violence case: Delhi HC overturns trial court order, frames charges against Shrajeel Imam, 8 others

Amritpal Singh seen without turban on Delhi street in fresh CCTV footage

19 fire tenders rushed as fire breaks out in Delhi's Badarpur

Suhas Borker elected IIC trustee

Unitech PMLA case: ED takes possession of Rs 245 crore worth plots in Gurugram

3 students arrested for blackening CM Bhagwant Mann’s pic at Khatkar Kalan Mohalla Clinic

3 students arrested for blackening CM Bhagwant Mann’s picture at Khatkar Kalan Mohalla Clinic

Couple from Punjab's Goraya shot dead in Philippines

Fight for space in AAP with new leaders' entry

Patwari arrested for accepting bribe

Martyr's photos removed, protesters deface Mohalla Clinic

2 MC staff, woman held for attempt to murder

2 MC staff, woman held for attempt to murder

16-year-old raped, 2 booked

NRI woman’s bag snatched

Spl girdawari begins to assess loss to wheat crop due to rain

Civil Hospital contractual staff up in arms

Patiala MC breaches low target of street vending charges

Patiala MC breaches low target of street vending charges

Minister visits villages to assess crop damage

Farmers reject relief for damage caused to crop

PCS Exam: Former deputy speaker slams Punjab govt over delay

PUTA threatens strike over pending salaries