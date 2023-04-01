IPL: Punjab Kings meet their match in Kolkata Knight Riders

Mohali, March 31
Punjab Kings will look to make a new beginning under World Cup-winning coach Trevor Bayliss and experienced captain Shikhar Dhawan as the former finalists start their season with a face-off against two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders here tomorrow.
Punjab, who have not reached the playoffs since their final loss in 2014, start the season without a few key players. While star batter Jonny Bairstow has been ruled out of the season, all-rounder Liam Livingstone and pacer Kagiso Rabada will miss the first match due to different reasons.
They will have the services of batting all-rounder Matthew Short, who was the Player of the Tournament in the Big Bash League this season. Short can make up for Bairstow’s absence as Dhawan’s opening partner.
Punjab will also be betting big on English all-rounder Sam Curran, whom they bought for a record fee at the auction.
