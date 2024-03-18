IPL roundup: Iyer makes low-key T20 return for KKR

PTI

Kolkata: After a gap of over three months, middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer made a rather edgy return to the T20 format while playing in an inhouse practice match of Kolkata Knight Riders. Shreyas, who is set to lead KKR in IPL, hardly looked comfortable in the middle while scoring 22 off 19 balls before getting stumped by Phil Salt off a local left-arm spinner. Shreyas last played a T20 in December against Australia in Bengaluru. Meanwhile, Mitchell Starc, the record buy in the IPL auction, will join the KKR squad tomorrow.

Kohli set to join RCB

New Delhi: Batting maestro Virat Kohli today returned to India, following the birth of his son Akaay, and is set to join his franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore’s training camp. Kohli had opted out of the India-England Test series citing “personal reasons”. Later on, it was announced that the break was taken so that the batting star could be present for the birth of his son in the UK.

Head back with SRH

Hyderabad: Australia opener Travis Head has joined the Sunrisers Hyderabad training camp ahead. The 30-year-old, who played a vital role in Australia winning the 50-over World Cup in India, will be playing IPL after six years. “I am feeling good. Good to be back. Looking forward to a good season. Hopefully, I can contribute some runs,” he said.

