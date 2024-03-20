IPL to get smarter, introduce new system to help TV umpires

PTI

Mumbai, March 19

A smart replay system will be introduced in the upcoming IPL to bolster speed and accuracy in decision-making.

The TV umpire will get inputs directly from two operators of the Hawk-Eye system who will sit in the same room as him and help with images captured from eight hi-speed cameras placed across the ground, according to a report.

Under the new system, the role of the TV broadcast director becomes redundant who serves as a ‘conduit’ between the umpire and the Hawk-Eye operators.

The new system will enable the TV umpire to analyse more visuals than before, including split-screen images, and will also broadcast live his interactions with the Hawk-Eye operators so that the viewers have a clear understanding of the thought process.

The system will be able to help the umpire with more and clear visuals from different angles when it comes to judging catches near boundary ropes, caught behind, leg-before, stumping or even those catches which are taken inches off the turf.

The BCCI recently conducted a two-day workshop here for select umpires as about 15 of them, comprising both Indian and overseas umpires, would work with the Smart Replay System in this IPL. A similar referral system was trialled by the England and Wales Cricket Board in The Hundred competition. — PTI

WPL to push boundaries, literally

Bengaluru: Delhi Capitals’ Shafali Verma shimmied down the track and deposited Gujarat Giants off-spinner Ashleigh Gardner’s slot-ball on the off-stump 91 metres over wide long-on for a six, the longest of this year’s Women’s Premier League. Those nearly 20 seconds of explosive moment underlined the fast-evolving landscape of women’s cricket, the Belding of power and fitness. But it has also accentuated the talk about the possibility of stretching the boundary perimeter similar to that in men’s cricket. “We have seen some big sixes this year in the WPL, and a lot of chat is going on about pushing back the boundary lines (in the tournament). The increasing power limit of players is obvious, thanks to their focus on fitness. But for that (increasing the length of boundary), detailed discussion with players, coaches, etc, is needed,” a BCCI official said.

