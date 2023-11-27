 IPL Transfers: Hardik Pandya returns to Mumbai Indians, Cameron Green sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore : The Tribune India

IPL Transfers: Hardik Pandya returns to Mumbai Indians, Cameron Green sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore

India’s T20I captain Hardik Pandya today returned to his “spiritual home” Mumbai Indians after an all-cash deal with Gujarat Titans was formally completed following 72 hours of intense drama. - File photo



PTI

New Delhi, November 26

India’s T20I captain Hardik Pandya today returned to his “spiritual home” Mumbai Indians after an all-cash deal with Gujarat Titans was formally completed following 72 hours of intense drama.

At 5pm, the IPL retention window was closed and at that point, Gujarat Titans named their IPL-winning captain in the retention list, raising a lot of eyebrows.

However, it was learnt that the formal paperwork wasn’t yet completed and hence the IPL and BCCI didn’t give a green light for the most anticipated move of this transfer season. “Yes, Hardik’s trade-off was completed after 5pm. The deal is now formalised and he is a Mumbai Indians player,” a senior BCCI official and IPL Governing Council member said. “It’s a tripartite all-cash deal. MI have traded their all-rounder Cameron Green to Royal Challengers Bangalore in an all-cash deal. After that they had the requisite funds to settle an all-cash deal with Gujarat Titans and procure Hardik’s services,” the official added.

Green was bought by MI for Rs 17.5 crore at the last auction and hence the money required to buy Hardik wasn’t available till that deal was inked. Hardik was picked by GT before the 2022 auction for a reported fee of Rs 15 crore. He led the side to back-to-back finals, winning the championship in 2022. — PTI

Archer released

England white-ball captain Jos Buttler was retained by Rajasthan Royals for next year’s IPL but compatriot Jofra Archer was released by Mumbai Indians. England’s Joe Root has already joined Test captain Ben Stokes in skipping the 10-team T20 league following a heavy workload having played three matches in his IPL debut for Rajasthan. Reuters

Uganda stun Zimbabwe in T20 WC qualifiers

Windhoek (Namibia): Uganda stunned Zimbabwe by five wickets to take two crucial points in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Region Qualifier here today. Placed 23rd in the T20I rankings, Uganda restricted Zimbabwe to 136/7 and then cantered home in 19.1 overs in their first T20I against a full member of the ICC. With this win, Uganda moved up to third on the points table, which is led by Namibia and Kenya. Zimbabwe, the only Test-playing nation in the competition, are sitting in fourth place. The top two sides will make it to next year’s T20 World Cup. While skipper Sikandar Raza top-scored with 48, Uganda’s star was Dinesh Nakrani, who finished with 3/14. Uganda’s chase was led by Riazat Ali Shah (42) and Alpesh Ramjani (40).

