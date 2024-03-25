IPL: Winning debut for skipper Shubman Gill

PTI

Ahmedabad, March 24

Mumbai Indians maintained the tradition of losing their opening match of the IPL since 2012 as Gujarat Titans snatched an improbable six-run victory in a thrilling match here today.

While Jasprit Bumrah bowled a couple of terrific spells to restrict Gujarat Titans to 168/6, MI lost their way after Rohit Sharma’s dismissal. MI ended at 162/9 as things went downhill when all they needed was 43 runs off the last five overs with seven wickets in hand.

Spencer Joshnson (2/25) and Umesh Yadav (2/32) were brilliant bowling the 19th and 20th overs, respectively, but Hardik Pandya relegating himself to No. 7 in the batting order is something that would need explanation.

Brief scores: Gujarat Titans: 168/6 (Sudharsan 45, Gill 31; Bumrah 3/14); Mumbai Indians: 162/9 (Brevis 46, Rohit 43; Mohit 2/32, Spencer 2/25).

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Ahmedabad #Cricket #Gujarat #IPL #Jasprit Bumrah #Mumbai #Shubman Gill