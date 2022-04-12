IPL: Yes, Williamson Kane

PTI

Navi Mumbai, April 11

Sunrisers Hyderabad snapped Gujarat Titans’ three-match winning streak with an eight-wicket victory in the Indian Premier League. Captain Kane Williamson led from the front with a solid 57 before Nicholas Pooran gave the finishing touches.

Hardik Pandya’s unbeaten 50 had taken Gujarat Titans to 162/7 after being sent in to bat. However, Williamson struck his first fifty of the season, anchoring the Sunrisers’ chase as they crossed the line in 19.1 overs. Sunrisers thus recorded their second consecutive win after defeating Chennai Super Kings, while it was the Titan’s first defeat after a hat-trick of wins.

Williamson, whose 46-ball knock was studded with two fours and four sixes, first added 64 runs with opener Abhishek Sharma (42 off 32 balls) to lay the foundation of the win. Williamson then forged a 40-run stand with Rahul Tripathi, who retired hurt on 17.

Pooran (34 not out off 18 balls) sealed the deal with his brutal hitting after Willaimson was out in the 17th over. His innings was studded with two fours and an equal number of sixes. He hit a six to finish the match, taking his side to 168/2 in 19.1 overs.

Brief scores: GT: 162/7 (Pandya 50*, Abhinav 35; Bhuvneshwar 2/37, Natarajan 2/34); SRH: 168/2 in 19.1 overs (Williamson 57, Abhishek 42, Pooran 34*; Pandya 1/27) — PTI

Chennai in dire need of booster shot

Navi Mumbai: Defending champions Chennai Super Kings would need to lift themselves after a nightmarish start to the season and play a “complete” game when they take on a high-flying Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL here tomorrow. In the words of head coach Stephen Fleming, the team’s self-belief is shaken after four losses in a row. “There have been issues of player availability and we have been pretty much below-par in all departments — batting, bowling and fielding. We have been distant second in all games and we need to improve,” Fleming had said summing up his team’s show. The four-time champions haven’t played the cricket they are known for under skipper Ravindra Jadeja.