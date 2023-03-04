Irani Cup: RoI in control

PTI

Gwalior, March 3

Yash Dubey’s gritty century wasn’t enough for Madhya Pradesh to stop a rampant Rest of India from extending their overall lead to a sizeable 275 on the third day of the Irani Cup here today.

Starting the day on the overnight score of 53, Dubey made 109 off 258 balls and was involved in two useful partnerships — 114 for the fourth wicket with Harsh Gawli (54) and 96 for the sixth wicket with Saransh Jain (66). MP however managed only 294 in their first innings, 190 runs less than Rest of India’s first innings score of 484.

At stumps, Rest of India raced to 85/1 in 18 overs, with Yashasvi Jaiswal smashing an unbeaten 58 off 53 balls.

Brief scores: RoI: 484 and 85/1 in 18 overs (Jaiswal 58*, Easwaran 26*) vs MP: 294 in 112.5 overs (Dubey 109; Saini 3/56, Narang 4/65).