Irani Cup: Saurashtra try to delay Rest of India bash

PTI

Rajkot, October 3

Saurashtra’s middle and lower-order showed a lot of stomach for fight by adding 281 runs but Rest of India (ROI) remained firm favourites to win the Irani Cup match here today.

At stumps on third day, Saurashtra reached 368/8, riding on half-centuries from the quartet comprising Sheldon Jackson (71), Arpit Vasavada (55), Prerak Mankad (72) and skipper Jaydev Unadkat (78 batting).

The overall lead is 92 runs now and Saurashtra will like to stretch it to at least 175 in order to cause ROI some trouble.

With 276 runs in arrears, Saurashtra were literally staring at a humiliating innings defeat after being reduced to 87/5 before lunch.

However, Jackson and Vasavada, who have bailed Saurashtra out many times in the past, added 117 runs for the sixth wicket to steady the ship.

But, it was the 144-run eighth-wicket stand between Unadkat and all-rounder Mankad that raised hopes of pulling off a heist.

The duo not only had a century stand but also scored runs in only 29.3 overs to keep the contest alive.

If it was Jackson who took the attack to the opposition by repeatedly stepping out against left-arm spinner Saurabh Kumar (3/80 in 25 overs) to disturb his length, the pair of Unadkat and Mankad used the extra pace of Kuldeep Sen (3/85 in 16 overs) and Umran Malik (0/59 in 16 overs) to their advantage.

Brief scores: Saurashtra 98 and 368/8 (Unadkat 78*, Mankad 72, Jackson 71; Saurabh 3/80, Sen 3/85); Rest of India 374.