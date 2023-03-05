Irani Cup: Yashasvi Jaiswal keeps Rest of India show on the road

PTI

Gwalior, March 4

Yashasvi Jaiswal mauled a hapless Madhya Pradesh attack into submission with another flawless hundred as Rest of India remained favourites to retain the Irani Cup at the end of the fourth day’s proceedings here today.

Jaiswal, who struck a sublime 213 in the first innings, scored a magnificent 144 in his team’s second innings total of 246, setting a tough target of 437 for the hosts.

At stumps, MP were 81/2, needing 356 on the last day to win their maiden one-match championship.

However, with the kind of bowling resources at the Rest of India’s disposal, it will be a miracle if Madhya Pradesh get a chance to lift the prestigious trophy.

Jaiswal going strong

The day once again belonged to Jaiswal, who hit 16 fours and three sixes in his 157-ball knock. He now has nine hundreds in 15 First-Class games.

The hundred came when he played a deft late cut to a delivery from off-spinner Saransh Jain, using the pace on the delivery. But the best shot was a flat-batted six over deep midwicket off Avesh Khan (2/58).

Brief scores: Rest of India 484 and 246 in 71.3 overs (Jaiswal 144, Sheth 30; Khan 2/58) vs Madhya Pradesh 294 and and 81/2 in 29 overs (Mantri 51*; Mukesh 1/16).