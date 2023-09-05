Irish Open: Diksha Dagar rises to 3rd in LET’s Order of Merit

PTI

Dublin, September 4

Indian golfer Diksha Dagar squandered a promising start to the tournament as she shot a 2-under 70 in the final round to sign off at the seventh place at the KPMG Women’s Irish Open.

It was the 22-year-old’s sixth top-10 finish of the year.

In a tournament where the leaderboard was extremely tight, Diksha had a total of 13-under and lost by three shots.

The seventh-place finish also pushed Diksha up into the third place on the Race to Costa Del Sol, the Order of Merit for the Ladies European Tour. She overtook compatriot Aditi Ashok, who has been dividing her time between the LET and the Ladies PGA in the US. The top-4 at the end of the season will earn a card into the Ladies PGA Tour. Diksha, who led the field after the first and second days, had slipped to T-3 after the third round.

Tvesa Malik produced two good rounds over the week with 69-70. From being on the cutline after 36 holes, she finished T-36 and was the second-best Indian. Vani Kapoor (71) was T-54 and Ridhima Dilawari (80) was 69th. Amandeep Drall missed the cut.