Is ODI cricket dying? asks Yuvraj Singh; twitterati hail Irfan Pathan's reply

Thiruvananthapuram, January 15

Poor turnout for the third and final ODI between India and Sri Lanka here on Sunday raised serious questions about the relevance of the 50-over format, with former star Yuvraj Singh also flagging concerns.

The match was rendered inconsequential after India took an unassailable lead by winning the first two games of the heavily one-sided series.

India is scheduled to host the ODI World Cup later this year, and the many empty chairs at the Greenfield International Stadium did not make for good viewing.

Well played @ShubmanGill hopefully goes on to make a 💯 @imVkohli batting at the other end looking Solid ! But concern for me half empty stadium ? Is one day cricket dying ? #IndiavsSrilanka — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) January 15, 2023

Bhai pads pehan lo. Aajegi jantaaa — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) January 15, 2023

“... But concern for me half empty stadium? Is one day cricket dying?” Yuvraj, India’s 2011 World Cup-winning hero, asked on Twitter as Shubman Gill closed in on a century in the company of Virat Kohli, who remained unbeaten on a scintillating 110-ball 166.

Former India allrounder Irfan Pathan was quick to address Yuvraj’s concern. “Bhai pads pehan lo. Aajegi jantaaa (brother, pad up… spectators will come to stadium),” Irfan said.

Some twitter reactions:

Great Point ! And that too when the weather is so pleasant ! Is it that people losing faith with this Indian team after 2 T20WC LOSSES, ASIA CUP Losses, Bangladesh loss, NZ LOSS, SA loss ? Also why sponsors pulling out BYJUs, Star asking for discount of 150cr.. coincidence ? — shashank singh (@shashank_singh2) January 15, 2023

The fair is quite too high here!

Upper-tier ticket rate -Rs 1,300 while a lower-tire ticket will cost Rs 2,600



When asked about the high rates the sports minister said ‘ They don’t need the poor people to watch the match’ 🤷‍♂️



Series won already + Sanju are issues too — ROLEXfangirl (@themovielovr) January 15, 2023

2800+ for a single ticket. It's too high for a middle class man to afford. And the culprit is the Kerala government who's minister openly said that "pattini paavam" or the aam junta need not go watch cricket matches that they can't afford. — Sankar Ram (@sankarram9) January 15, 2023

The stadium, which saw a packed house in its only other ODI—a rain-affected match between India and West Indies in 2018 -- wore a near-desolate look thanks to the lukewarm response from the locals.

Only about 20,000 spectators turned up in the 38,000-capacity stadium for Sunday’s match.

Kerala Cricket Association media manager Krishna Prasad blamed it on several factors including the “lack of interest” for ODIs.

“We never had a half-empty stadium. There are several reasons. We don’t see much interest in ODIs nowadays,” Prasad told PTI.

“Moreover, the series was done and dusted in Kolkata (with India taking an unassailable 2-0 lead), and with the opponents being Sri Lanka many people chose not to come to the stadium.”

Tickets were priced at Rs 1,000 and Rs 2,000 for the match.

“Not a single ticket was left during the match against the West Indies. It was a rain-affected match and we didn’t get to see full 50 overs action, still people packed the stadium,” Prasad recalled.

Barring Eden Gardens where more than 55,000 people turned up, the series has been marked by low attendance. Even Guwahati, a place known to attract large crowds, was far from being a full house.

The Barsapara Stadium, which witnessed a high-scoring match with India posting 373/7, welcomed about 25,000 people in a 38,000-capacity venue.

An Assam Cricket Association (ACA) official had blamed it on the high prices of tickets and the match being hosted on a weekday.

Barring a few tickets which were given to students for Rs 475, the prices ranged from Rs 1,500 to Rs 5,000.