 Ishan Kishan jumps 10 places to 23rd, Deepak Hooda re-enters top 100 in ICC rankings : The Tribune India

Ishan Kishan jumps 10 places to 23rd, Deepak Hooda re-enters top 100 in ICC rankings

Both move upwards in the chart after their impressive performances in the first T20 International against Sri Lanka in Mumbai on Tuesday, which India won by two runs

Ishan Kishan jumps 10 places to 23rd, Deepak Hooda re-enters top 100 in ICC rankings

Ishan Kishan. AP/PTI file



PTI

Dubai, January 5

India opener Ishan Kishan jumped 10 places to 23rd position while Deepak Hooda re-entered the top 100 in the latest ICC rankings for T20I batters issued on Thursday.

Both moved upwards in the chart after their impressive performances in the first T20 International against Sri Lanka in Mumbai on Tuesday, which India won by two runs.

Hooda moved up 40 places to 97th after his unbeaten 41 off 23 balls while Kishan was rewarded for his brisk 37-run knock at the top of the order.

The swashbuckling Suryakumar Yadav continued to hold the top spot for batters despite a rare failure in Mumbai.

India's new T20I captain Hardik Pandya, up nine places to 76th among bowlers, is the other to move up the rankings.

As far as Sri Lanka are concerned, Wanindu Hasaranga was once again a strong contributor against India with figures of 1/22 with the ball helping the right-armer move further clear as the top-ranked T20I bowler.

Hasaranga also scored a quick-fire 21 with the bat and that saw the 25-year-old jump two spots to fifth on the latest list for all-rounders.

In the Test rankings for batters, Marnus Labuschagne remains at the head of proceedings with a healthy lead despite his failure in the Boxing Day Test against South Africa.

However, his closest rivals, teammate Steve Smith, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam and former New Zealand captain Kane Williamson all are closing in on the 28-year-old Labuschagne.

Williamson is the other big winner on the latest rankings with the experienced right-hander jumping two places and back inside the top five at fifth following the fifth double century of his distinguished career in the first Test against Pakistan.

In bowling, Pat Cummins managed just one wicket during Australia's victory over the Proteas in the Boxing Day Test, but still held a big 37-point lead over England veteran James Anderson. 

#Cricket #Dubai #Mumbai #sri lanka

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Himachal

Shimla's hotels see lowest tourist occupancy in 40 years on new year's eve; thanks to 'illegal tourism units'

2
Haryana

Olympian Sandeep Singh steps down as Haryana Sports Minister after being booked for sexually harassing junior athletics coach

3
Punjab

Merchant navy officer 'drowns' while saving his dog in Punjab's Morinda; had gone on picnic with wife, kids

4
Trending

Sikh men play Selena Gomez and Rema's 'Calm Down' on tabla, here is why Pakistanis are majorly loving it

5
World

Canada bans foreigners from buying property after surge in its prices

6
Punjab

Punjab Government extends winter holidays in schools till January 8

7
Nation

Shocking CCTV footage of Delhi woman being dragged for 12 km surfaces, 5 accused charged with culpable homicide

8
Punjab

Live bomb shell found near Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's official residence in Chandigarh

9
Business

Thousands without jobs as recession hits Surat's synthetic textile industry

10
World

Sajal Aly who worked in Indian movie 'Mom' hits back at ex-Army officer's claim that Pakistani actresses being used as 'honey traps'

Don't Miss

View All
Prince Harry says William knocked him to floor in row over Meghan
Entertainment

Prince Harry says William knocked him to floor in row over Meghan

Delhi logs season's lowest of 3 degrees Celsius; thick fog in Punjab; bright sunny in Shimla
Nation

At 3 degrees Celsius, Delhi records season's lowest temperature; dense fog envelops Punjab

WhatsApp call from ‘relative’ can cost you dearly
Amritsar

WhatsApp call from ‘relative’ can cost you dearly

Why is Japan offering families Rs 6 lakh per child to move out of Tokyo?
Trending

Why is Japan offering families Rs 6 lakh per child to move out of Tokyo?

Snow forecast from Jan 6 onwards
Himachal

Snow likely in Himachal from January 6 onwards

‘Dangal-II’, 4 border village girls win state kabaddi gold
Punjab

'Dangal-II', 4 Ferozepur border village girls win state kabaddi gold

Kapil Sharma visits Golden Temple on New Year; it was his children's first visit to the shrine
Trending

Kapil Sharma visits Golden Temple on New Year; it was his children's first visit to the shrine

Sikh men play Selena Gomez and Rema's 'Calm Down' on tabla, here is why Pakistanis are majorly loving it
Trending

Sikh men play Selena Gomez and Rema's 'Calm Down' on tabla, here is why Pakistanis are majorly loving it

Top News

‘Unprofessional’: DGCA slams AI’s handling of ‘urination’ incident; issues notice to airline officials, crew

'Unprofessional': DGCA slams AI's handling of 'urination' incident; issues notice to airline officials, crew

In a shocking incident, an inebriated man allegedly urinated...

Another mid-air ‘peeing’ incident: Drunk man on Paris-Delhi Air India flight urinates on woman’s blanket

Another mid-air 'peeing' incident: Drunk man on Paris-Delhi Air India flight urinates on woman's blanket

The incident comes just over a week after a man allegedly ur...

UT administration extends winter break in schools amid ongoing cold wave

Chandigarh Administration extends winter break in schools amid ongoing cold wave

For classes up to 8th, winter holidays are extended till Jan...

Tremors felt in Delhi after 5.9 magnitude earthquake jolts Afghanistan

Tremors felt in Delhi after 5.9-magnitude earthquake jolts Afghanistan

The earthquake hit the Hindu Kush Region of Afghanistan arou...

Supreme Court stays Uttarakhand High Court’s directions on removal of encroachments from railway land in Haldwani

Supreme Court stays Uttarakhand High Court order for eviction of around 50,000 encroachers from railway land in Haldwani

Says ‘what is troubling is how do you deal with the situatio...


Cities

View All

Youth shot dead over money dispute in Amritsar, suspects arrested

Youth shot dead over money dispute in Amritsar, suspects arrested

Man killed, son injured in firing at Tarn Taran village

Amritsar: 5-kg heroin seized, one arrested

Tarn Taran: Three gang members held for extortion bid

Amritsar: Farmers demand action against Zira liquor manufacturing unit

Bathinda shivers at 1.2 degree C

Bathinda shivers at 1.2 degree C

Akali Dal writes to Nitin Gadkari over flyover in Bathinda

UT administration extends winter break in schools amid ongoing cold wave

Chandigarh Administration extends winter break in schools amid ongoing cold wave

Chandigarh Civil Hospitals' 1st chemist shop gets functional in Sector 22

Fresh setback for GMSH-16 chemist; Chandigarh to get passage vacated today

Toy gun used in Chandigarh carjacking; two held

2 insurance firm officials land in CBI net for graft in Chandigarh

Tihar top officials accuse jailed minister Satyendar Jain of intimidation, lodge complaint: Sources

Tihar top officials accuse jailed minister Satyendar Jain of intimidation, lodge complaint: Sources

Police looking for 2 men suspected of shielding accused in Delhi woman dragging case

Tremors felt in Delhi after 5.9-magnitude earthquake jolts Afghanistan

Man 'masturbates' next to girl on DTC bus in Rohini; starts crying after getting caught

Anjali's family: No mention of alcohol in postmortem report, eyewitness lying

Amazon told to pay ~5K for sending wrong laptop

Amazon told to pay Rs 5K for sending wrong laptop

Balbir Singh Seechewal adopts Dalla village

Hoshiarpur man killed in Canada, daughter injured

Campaign for third dose of polio vaccine begins

Polio vaccination drive kicks off

Work to clean Sidhwan Canal launched

Work to clean Sidhwan Canal launched

Cold wave, dense fog to continue in Ludhiana

Ludhiana dist most fatal with maximum road accident deaths in Punjab

Man gunned down in Ludhiana village

Body exchanged and cremated: Ludhiana civil hospital ransacked by family of deceased youth

Despite odds, sanitation workers make it big in bodybuilding

Despite odds, Patiala sanitation workers make it big in bodybuilding in Thailand

US-based businessman Darshan Singh Dhaliwal to get Pravasi Bharatiya Samman

Tribune impact: Patiala's Government Ayurvedic College to admit students

Patiala Civic body razes illegal construction at Ablowal

Industry-institute meet at TIET in Patiala