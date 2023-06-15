Ishan Kishan opts out of Duleep Trophy

New Delhi, June 14
There was a clamour for his selection in the Indian playing XI for the WTC final against Australia but Ishan Kishan seems to be reluctant about a possible Test career as he opted out of the East Zone team for the Duleep Trophy tournament.
India A skipper Abhimanyu Easwaran will be leading the side while former India spinner Shahbaz Nadeem will be his deputy.
The East Zone selectors were baffled when they came to know that Kishan didn’t want to play the First-Class tournament, which is being held right before the two-Test series in the West Indies starting from July 12.
“As Ishan is a senior India regular in white-ball cricket, he would have got the captaincy,” an East Zone selection committee member said. “We were not told if he has an injury, just that he doesn’t want to play,” the selector added.
