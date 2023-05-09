Ishan Kishan replaces injured Rahul for World Test Championship final vs Australia

Mumbai, May 8

The BCCI has named wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan as replacement for the injured KL Rahul for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia.

Rahul, the Lucknow Super Giants’ skipper, had been ruled out of the IPL and the WTC final against Australia after he picked up the injury while fielding in the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

The WTC final will take place from June 7 to 11 at The Oval in London.

BCCI also said in a statement today that a decision on the WTC final participation of left-arm pacer Jaydev Unadkat, who suffered a shoulder injury while practising for LSG will be taken at a later stage.

“The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Ishan Kishan as KL Rahul’s replacement (for the WTC final),” said a statement from BCCI secretary Jay Shah. “KL Rahul suffered an injury to his right upper thigh while fielding during Match 43rd of TATA IPL 2023 between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore on 1st May.”

Shah said Rahul will undergo surgery “at the earliest”, which will be followed by a “rehab at the National Cricket Academy for the same”. — PTI

Squad

Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, KS Bharat, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Ishan Kishan

Stand-by players: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Mukesh Kumar, Suryakumar Yadav