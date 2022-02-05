Ishan Kishan, Shahrukh Khan added to India's ODI squad for first game against Windies

"Ishan Kishan is the only option we have and he will open with me," Rohit said

Ishan Kishan, Shahrukh Khan added to India's ODI squad for first game against Windies

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli, Mohd. Siraj, Ishan Kishan and Yuzvendra Chahal play football during a training session, ahead of the first ODI cricket match between India and West Indies, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad on February 05, 2022. PTI

PTI

Ahmedabad, Feb 5 (PTI) Opener Ishan Kishan and hard-hitting Tamil Nadu batter Shahrukh Khan were on Saturday added to the Indian squad for the first ODI against West Indies to be played here on Sunday.

“The All-India Senior Selection Committee has added Ishan Kishan and Shahrukh Khan to India's squad for the first ODI against the West Indies to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday,” BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in a media release.

Earlier in the day, skipper Rohit Sharma had already confirmed that Kishan would open the batting with him when the hosts take field on Sunday at the ‘Motera'.

"Ishan Kishan is the only option we have and he will open with me," Rohit said on the eve of the series-opener.

"Mayank (Agarwal) was added to the squad and he is still in isolation. He came (joined) late and we have some rules in place. If someone is travelling, we have to put them in (mandatory 3-day) quarantine. He has still not finished his quarantine, so Ishan will open the innings,” elaborated Rohit.

The 23-year-old Kishan has played two ODIs, from which he has scored 60 runs with 59 as his best score. The southpaw has also featured in five T20Is from which he has scored 113 runs.

Kishan was also a prominent member for the Mumbai Indians in the IPL.

The 26-year-old Chennai-born Shahrukh, known for his abilities to finish games, is a right-handed batter. He has played 33 ‘List A' games from which he has scored 737 runs.

Indian Squad for the 1st ODI: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Ishan Kishan, Shahrukh Khan.

#Cricket

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
J & K Exclusive

Delimitation Commission proposes major changes in Jammu and Kashmir constituencies

2
Punjab Election

Punjab polls: Congress CM's face to decide whether 60 contestants become MLAs, says Navjot Sidhu

3
Entertainment

Video: Hrithik Roshan's rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad hides face with hair as actor holds her hand in public

4
Punjab Election

We need someone 'honest' at top in Punjab: Navjot Singh Sidhu

5
Punjab

Would have been surprised had it been the other way around: Manish Tiwari on absence from Punjab Congress star list

6
Entertainment

Lata Mangeshkar not doing well, put back on ventilator: Doctor

7
Nation

Earthquake of 5.7 magnitude hits Jammu and Kashmir

8
Diaspora

Did Canada truck protesters smash windows, threaten reporters and abuse racial minorities in Ottawa?

9
Himachal

In pictures, snow turns Shimla into winter wonderland, sun shines after 3 days; tourists influx increases manifold

10
Nation

KCR stays away during PM's Telangana visit, cites fever

Don't Miss

View All
Raveena Tandon on being pranked by Aamir Khan on 'Andaz Apna Apna' set; know how she got back at him
Entertainment

Raveena Tandon on being pranked by Aamir Khan on 'Andaz Apna Apna' set; know how she got back at him

Video: Hrithik Roshan's rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad hides face with hair as actor holds her hand in public
Entertainment

Video: Hrithik Roshan's rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad hides face with hair as actor holds her hand in public

In pictures, snow turns Shimla into winter wonderland, bright sunshine 3 days; tourists influx increase manifold
Himachal

In pictures, snow turns Shimla into winter wonderland, sun shines after 3 days; tourists influx increases manifold

Video clips, memes questioning leaders’ work trend online
Punjab Election

Video clips, memes questioning Punjab leaders' work trend online

PUNJAB POLL: Taking election fight to the skies
Bathinda

On Basant Panchami, parties take Punjab election fight to the skies

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' trailer: Alia Bhatt as fierce mafia queen commands the screen
Entertainment

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' trailer: Alia Bhatt as fierce mafia queen commands the screen

Kasauli, Solan, Barog, Dagshai get season’s first snow
Himachal

Kasauli, Solan, Barog, Dagshai get season's first snow

Had it not been for this condition that cricketer Ravi Shastri put on Amrita Singh, she wouldn’t have married Saif Ali Khan
Entertainment

Ravi Shastri and Amrita Singh wanted to get married, but after condition put by cricketer, she ended up dating Vinod Khanna and marrying Saif

Top Stories

PM Modi inaugurates Sri Ramanujacharya’s 216-ft tall ‘Statue of Equality’

PM Modi unveils giant ‘Statue of Equality’ in remembrance of saint Ramanujacharya

The 216-ft statue is made of ‘panchaloha’, a combination of ...

PM Modi arrives in Hyderabad, CM not present at airport

KCR stays away during PM's Telangana visit, cites fever

State BJP unit upset; sees it as an insult

CM's face to decide whether 60 contestants become MLAs: Navjot Sidhu

Punjab polls: Congress CM's face to decide whether 60 contestants become MLAs, says Navjot Sidhu

Sidhu said he did not leave the BJP and joined the Congress ...

Rahul Gandhi to announce Congress CM face on Sunday

Rahul Gandhi to announce Congress CM face on Sunday

He will address a virtual rally from Ludhiana at 2 pm

Delimitation Commission proposes major changes in J&K constituencies

Delimitation Commission proposes major changes in Jammu and Kashmir constituencies

Baramulla gets two new constituencies - Kunzer and Tangmarg ...

Cities

View All

‘Environment should be a key poll issue in state’

‘Environment should be a key poll issue in Punjab’

Navjot Sidhu’s animosity towards Hindus behind their exodus from Congress: Bikram Majithia

SGPC flays removal of Sikh general Hari Singh Nalwa's statue in Pakistan's Haripur

Sanyukt Samaj Morcha candidates fail to get much response from people

Triangular contest on most seats in Amritsar district

PUNJAB POLL: Taking election fight to the skies

On Basant Panchami, parties take Punjab election fight to the skies

Amid din, campaign songs catch voters' fancy in Punjab

SAD vows revamp of village infra in Punjab

Missing man’s body found in sack with limbs tied at Pinjore

Missing Himachal man's body found in sack with limbs tied at Pinjore

At 13°C, Friday was the second coldest day of February in Chandigarh in past 11 years

Chandigarh: No walk-ins, GMCH, PGI rely on tele-consultation for now

Probe relief to accused denied bail by courts: High Court

Rain lays bare state of roads in Zirakpur

Controversial JNU VC M Jagadesh Kumar appointed UGC chief

Controversial JNU VC M Jagadesh Kumar appointed UGC chief

Delhi Law graduate held for duping over 200 people

ED arrests Punjab CM Channi’s nephew Bhupinder Singh Honey

ED arrests Punjab CM Channi's nephew Bhupinder Singh Honey

94 candidates in fray from nine seats of Jalandhar dist

SAD, AAP protest outside ED office in Jalandhar

Constituency watch: Chabbewal

Illegal mining unabated on Sutlej riverbed in Phillaur

3 succumb, 153 fresh cases

3 succumb, 153 fresh cases in Ludhiana

Ludhiana: Three of auto snatchers' gang nabbed

Ludhiana: 20 candidates withdraw their nomination papers

Deploy women teachers on poll duty near their places, EC urged

Turncoats hog limelight in Ludhiana electoral scene

Cops on ‘dummy’ postings to hoodwink EC shifted

Punjab cops on 'dummy' postings to hoodwink EC shifted

Patiala civic body property tax collections cross Rs 13-cr mark

Students, teachers want educational institutes opened

Punjabi poetry book released