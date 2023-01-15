Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav not ripe for ODIs yet?

PTI

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 14

The in-form Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav “understand” that they will have to wait for their chances in the ODI format, India’s batting coach Vikram Rathour said today.

Despite their exploits in T20Is in recent times, both the players were not considered for the two ODIs against Sri Lanka in the ongoing three-match series, leaving the fans and a few former players surprised.

“They are not forced (to sit out), I mean, the others are doing good as well. As players they do understand that, and they need to wait for their opportunity, and they are preparing for that. They train hard and whenever that opportunity comes, they do well and hold on to their places,” Rathour said.

While Yadav is arguably the world’s No. 1 T20 batter and is enjoying a prolific run in the shortest format, Kishan came into the Sri Lanka series on the back of his ODI double ton in Bangladesh. — PTI

Series sweep on mind

With a series sweep in sight, the Indian team is unlikely to tinker with its batting line-up but skipper Rohit Sharma could be tempted to look at some of his bowling options during the final ODI of the three-match series against Sri Lanka tomorrow.

Having already sealed the series with contrasting wins — India breezed in Guwahati, while they were kept on their toes in Kolkata — Sharma’s men wouldn’t mind a bit more clinical effort.