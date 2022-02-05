Ishan Kishan will open with me as he is only option available: Rohit Sharma

Ahmedabad, February 5
India's new ODI captain Rohit Sharma on Saturday said that Ishan Kishan would open alongside him in the first ODI against the West Indies since the youngster is the only available option for the team, with late entrant Mayank Agarwal serving mandatory quarantine period.
Kishan was drafted into the ODI squad after Shikhar Dhawan and Ruturaj Gaikwad tested positive for Covid and are now in isolation.
"Ishan Kishan is the only option we have and he will open with me," Rohit said on the eve of the series-opener.
"Mayank was added to the squad and he is still in isolation. He came (joined) late and we have some rules in place. If someone is travelling, we have to put them in (mandatory 3-day) quarantine. He has still not finished his quarantine, so Ishan will open the innings.
"Unless there's an injury as we have training today and there is nothing of that sort," he added.
