Ishan pulls out of SA Test series

JOHANNESBURG, December 17

India wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan has asked to be released from the upcoming two-match Test series in South Africa, citing unspecified personal reasons, officials confirmed today.

Kishan will be replaced in the squad by KS Bharat, who is likely to be back-up to first-choice KL Rahul.

The 25-year-old Kishan has played two Tests for India after making his debut against West Indies in July this year.

South Africa and India will begin the Test series in Pretoria on December 26, with the second game to be played in Cape Town from January 3. India are seeking a first Test series win in South Africa.

Rahul happy to be flexible

Rahul said he is willing to bat in the middle-order and keep wicket across formats as he looks to cement a role in the Test and T20I squads.

Rahul last played a Test in February, in which he was an opener, but after his return from an injury layoff in September, the 31-year-old played as a wicketkeeper-batsman for India in their ODI Asia Cup and World Cup campaigns.

“I would be happy to take up that role even in the Test matches,” Rahul said. “I’ve always been open to doing new roles and accepting whatever role the team wants me to perform. So I’m happy to do whatever the management, coach and captain ask of me. If that’s the role the team sees me in, I’m happy to do that,” he added.

With the T20 World Cup taking place next year, Rahul said he would also be open to reprising the role in the shortest format.

“I want to play for the country, I want to play as many games as I can. It’s a cliched line, but as you play more, you understand when it’s a team game, no position is yours. You have to be able to perform whatever the team requires. You have to be flexible, and adjust and do your best for the team,” he said. — Reuters

India’s Test squad

Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KL Rahul, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, KS Bharat

