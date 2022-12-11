Ishan’s 210 gives India big win

Chattogram, December 10
Ishan Kishan struck a record-breaking double century, providing a healing touch in India’s crushing 227-run win over Bangladesh in the inconsequential third ODI here today.
With the series already lost after defeats in the first two ODIs, India made a mammoth total of 409/8 and bowled out Bangladesh for 182 in 34 overs.
Kishan’s blitzkrieg powered India, his 210 off 131 balls knocking the Bangladesh attack out. Kishan struck 24 boundaries and 10 sixers, reaching 200 off only 126 balls. Virat Kohli made a 91-ball 113, his 44th ODI hundred, and added 290 runs with Kishan off only 190 balls. This was Kohli’s first ODI 100 in nearly 40 months.
Despite the record margin of victory, the 1-2 series defeat will certainly rankle for the Indians as they suffered losses in the first two games from strong positions.
Bangladesh were never in contention, with Shardul Thakur (3/30), Umran Malik (2/43), Axar Patel (2/22), Mohammed Siraj (1/27) and Kuldeep Yadav (1/53) never allowing the home batters to dominate.
Brief scores: India: 409/8 (Kishan 210, Kohli 113; Shakib 2/68); Bangladesh: 182 all out in 34 overs (Shakib 43; Thakur 3/30). — Agencies
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
India says era of classifying terrorists as 'bad, 'good' on basis of political convenience must end immediately
India, the current president of the 15-nation UN Security Co...
Himachal done, Congress shifts focus to Karnataka
Mallikarjun Kharge unveils 10 promises ahead of 2023 poll
Police break YS Sharmila's indefinite fast, shift her to hospital
Sharmila had launched the indefinite hunger strike at the pa...
Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Rajasthan's Baldevpura
Rahul Gandhi will cover a distance of 13km before leaving fo...