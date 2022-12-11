Ishan’s 210 gives India big win

Chattogram, December 10

Ishan Kishan struck a record-breaking double century, providing a healing touch in India’s crushing 227-run win over Bangladesh in the inconsequential third ODI here today.

With the series already lost after defeats in the first two ODIs, India made a mammoth total of 409/8 and bowled out Bangladesh for 182 in 34 overs.

Kishan’s blitzkrieg powered India, his 210 off 131 balls knocking the Bangladesh attack out. Kishan struck 24 boundaries and 10 sixers, reaching 200 off only 126 balls. Virat Kohli made a 91-ball 113, his 44th ODI hundred, and added 290 runs with Kishan off only 190 balls. This was Kohli’s first ODI 100 in nearly 40 months.

Despite the record margin of victory, the 1-2 series defeat will certainly rankle for the Indians as they suffered losses in the first two games from strong positions.

Bangladesh were never in contention, with Shardul Thakur (3/30), Umran Malik (2/43), Axar Patel (2/22), Mohammed Siraj (1/27) and Kuldeep Yadav (1/53) never allowing the home batters to dominate.

Brief scores: India: 409/8 (Kishan 210, Kohli 113; Shakib 2/68); Bangladesh: 182 all out in 34 overs (Shakib 43; Thakur 3/30). — Agencies