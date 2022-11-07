ISL: 10-man Mohun Bagan earn late point against Mumbai City

Mumbai: Mumbai City FC and ATK Mohun Bagan were involved in a high-octane 2-2 draw in the Indian Super League. Bagan’s Carl McHugh scored the equaliser in the 89th minute.

Saarbrucken (Germany)

Srikanth, Treesa-Gayatri make semis exit

Kidambi Srikanth and the women’s doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand lost their respective semifinal matches as India’s challenge ended at the Hylo Open Super 300 badminton tournament.

PUNE

Giants, Thalaivas register thrilling wins in PKL

Gujarat Giants registered a thrilling 46-44 win over Bengaluru Bulls in a Pro Kabaddi League match. In the second match, Tamil Thalaivas edged out Puneri Paltan 35-34.

Paris

Rune outlasts Djokovic to claim first Masters title

Danish teenager Holger Rune fought back from a set down to beat hot favourite Novak Djokovic 3-6 6-3 7-5 and win his first Masters title.

Fort Worth (usa)

Garcia survives three-set epic to reach semis of WTA Finals

France’s Caroline Garcia survived an epic battle with Daria Kasatkina 4-6 6-1 7-6(5), sending over 42 winners to claim the final spot in the semis of the WTA Finals on Saturday, as world No. 1 Iga Swiatek cruised past American Coco Gauff. Agencies

#Germany #Mumbai