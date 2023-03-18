ISL: ATK Mohun Bagan face Bengaluru FC in final

Margao: An exhilarating Indian Super League season will crown its champion as ATK Mohun Bagan take on Bengaluru FC for the silverware at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here tomorrow. A win for the Mariners can hand them their maiden ISL title, while the Blues could lift their second one.

New Delhi

Chikka leads way at DGC Open as 24 Indians make cut

S Chikkarangappa held a three-shot lead going into the weekend at the DGC Open, with the 29-year-old firing a bogey-free 6-under par 66 to reach double figures at 10-under after two rounds here today.

Singapore

Diksha comfortably makes cut in Singapore

Diksha Dagar shot a 2-over 74 in the second round but still comfortably made the cut at the Aramco Series Singapore. She had two birdies but also shot four bogeys. Dagar is tied-29th and this breaks her run of missed cuts — she had missed four cuts before this week.

Buenos Aires

Huge demand to see World Cup champs at friendly

Argentina’s upcoming friendly quickly sold out after more than 1 million people formed an online queue for tickets to see the World Cup champions play at home for the first time since Lionel Messi’s team lifted the trophy in Qatar.

Tokyo

Jeev wins Senior Q-School, gains full exemption for Tour

Jeev Milkha Singh produced three superb rounds of 71, 67 and 72 to win the Japan PGA Senior Qualifying School in Ibusuki and gain exemption for the Tour, which begins next month. The 51-year-old is in his second year as a senior pro.

London

Arshdeep joins Kent to play five First-Class games

Talented Indian left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh will play five First-Class matches for Kent during the upcoming English county season in order to hone his red-ball skills. “I am excited to play red-ball cricket in England and continue to improve my skills in the First-Class game. Rahul Dravid has already told me it is a club with a great history,” Arshdeep said. Agencies