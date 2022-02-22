ISL: Bengaluru edge Odisha, semis hopes still alive

Bambolim
Bengaluru FC came from behind to defeat Odisha FC 2-1 in their Indian Super League match here on Monday, the result keeping them in the hunt for a semifinals spot. They to fifth place with 26 points, one behind Kerala Blasters FC. On the other hand, a third winless outing meant Odisha's semis ambitions suffered a huge blow.
Madrid
Aubameyang signing starts to pay off for Barcelona
The last-minute scramble to secure the signing of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has started to pay off for Barcelona. Aubameyang scored a hat-trick on Sunday for his first goals since joining from Arsenal at the end of the winter transfer window, leading the Catalan club to a resounding 4-1 win at Valencia in the Spanish league on Sunday.
Rio de Janeiro
Alcaraz overcomes Schwartzman, wins Rio Open
Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz beat Argentina's Diego Schwartzman 6-4 6-2 to win the Rio Open. The 18-year-old Alcaraz overcame third-seeded Schwartzman in the final in 1 hour, 26 minutes to the delight of a home crowd at the claycourt tournament on Sunday. — Agencies
