ISL: Bengaluru edge Odisha, semis hopes still alive

Bambolim

Bengaluru FC came from behind to defeat Odisha FC 2-1 in their Indian Super League match here on Monday, the result keeping them in the hunt for a semifinals spot. They to fifth place with 26 points, one behind Kerala Blasters FC. On the other hand, a third winless outing meant Odisha's semis ambitions suffered a huge blow.

Madrid

Aubameyang signing starts to pay off for Barcelona

The last-minute scramble to secure the signing of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has started to pay off for Barcelona. Aubameyang scored a hat-trick on Sunday for his first goals since joining from Arsenal at the end of the winter transfer window, leading the Catalan club to a resounding 4-1 win at Valencia in the Spanish league on Sunday.

Rio de Janeiro

Alcaraz overcomes Schwartzman, wins Rio Open

Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz beat Argentina's Diego Schwartzman 6-4 6-2 to win the Rio Open. The 18-year-old Alcaraz overcame third-seeded Schwartzman in the final in 1 hour, 26 minutes to the delight of a home crowd at the claycourt tournament on Sunday. — Agencies