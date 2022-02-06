ISL: Bengaluru rally past gritty Jamshedpur

Bambolim: Bengaluru FC made it three wins on the spin to move to the third spot, riding a come-from-behind 3-1 victory over Jamshedpur FC in the Indian Super League at the Athletic Stadium here today.
KAEC (Saudi Arabia)
Disappointing day for Indians at Saudi International
Indian golfers endured a disappointing day with all four of them slipping out of the top-50 after the third round of the Saudi International here. Shubhankar Sharma (75) and Shiv Kapur (77) have now slipped to T-51 and T-53, respectively. The other two Indians who made the cut Rashid Khab (75) and Viraj Madappa (74) are T-63 and T-66. Elsewhere, Aditi Ashok fired two birdies to make the cut at the LPGA Drive On Championship. Aditi, who shot 72 in the first round, was staring at the possibility of an early exit when she was 1-over for the second day.
Pune
Langer quits as Australian men’s cricket coach
Faced with months of complaints by senior players over his rigid coaching style and more recently by an uncompromising Cricket Australia (CA) board of directors, Justin Langer resigned as head coach of the Australian men’s cricket team today. —Agencies
Tribune Shorts
