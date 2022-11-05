ISL: Chennaiyin FC seal 1-0 win against East Bengal FC

Kolkata: Chennaiyin FC beat East Bengal 1-0 to notch up their second win over the same opponents this season in the Indian Super League here today.

Saarbrucken (Germany)

Hylo Open: Treesa-Gayatri in semis; Satwik-Chirag lose

Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand progressed to the semifinals of the Hylo Open Super 300 after a 21-17 18-21 21-8 win in the women’s doubles over Chinese Taipei’s Hsu Ya Ching and Lin Wan Ching. However, top Indian men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty suffered a straight-game loss.

Bengaluru

PKL: Sachin guides Patna Pirates to hard-fought win

Sachin led a spirited fightback as Patna Pirates registered a 34-31 victory over U Mumba in a Pro Kabaddi League match here today.

London

Tierney volleys Gunners into Round of 16, United also win

Kieran Tierney blasted home a winner for Arsenal to seal the top spot in their group and advance to the Round of 16 of the Europa League with a 1-0 victory over Zurich. Teenage winger Alejandro Garnacho scored his first goal for Manchester United in a 1-0 win at Real Sociedad. Agencies